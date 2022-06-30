Padres, Dodgers Face Off in Divisional Clash

Does refreshing Twitter for Woj bombs count as a sport? NBA free agency begins at midnight, and Chris Mannix has you covered with the latest buzz around the league before names like Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton start coming off the board.

Until the clock strikes midnight, enjoy a baseball-heavy sports slate today that features two matchups of division rivals and one potential ALCS preview. Plus, there’s more action from Wimbledon to look forward to.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Padres are legitimate contenders to win the NL West, just 1.5 games back in the division on the final day of June. Plus, Bob Melvin’s team couldn’t ask for a better pitcher to have on the mound to open a big series with their division rivals than Joe Musgrove, who has been magnificent this season as part of their resurgence into a contender. Can Musgrove silence the Dodgers’ loaded lineup and help the Padres draw closer in the division?

10:10 p.m. ET, FS1

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Wimbledon | No. 1 player Iga Świątek, of Poland, and American Coco Gauff are among those playing their second-round match today on the women’s side after the two faced off in the final at Roland Garros earlier this month. And on the men’s side, Rafael Nadal looks to advance against Ričardas Berankis. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty | It’s never too early to be thinking about the playoff race, and these two teams could very well be duking it out for a spot in the postseason until the season’s final days. The Dream are looking to avenge an 89–77 loss to this Liberty team last Friday night that saw Sabrina Ionescu drop 21 points and eight assists. 7 p.m. ET, Twitter

• Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians | Last night’s showdown between these two teams was electric. The Twins scored three runs in the top of the 10th to take a lead, but Cleveland rallied with four runs in the bottom half, capped off by a walk-off blast from Josh Naylor. It was the latest twist in what is shaping up to be a very fun division race. 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Great Lakes, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Dan Gartland wrote a wonderful synopsis in SI:AM this morning of how the Astros have reinvented themselves to remain among the top teams in the American League. Now with an 11-game lead in the AL West after completing a sweep of the Mets last night, the Astros are clearly the AL’s second-best team, behind their opponent tonight, the Yankees. This series could easily serve as a preview of the ALCS, as both teams have lineups full of power and pitching staffs that have outperformed expectations. This series should be a blast.

6:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/YES/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

