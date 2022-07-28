Sue Bird Plays Final Regular-Season Game in Connecticut vs. Sun

The first big move of the MLB trade deadline rush is in. The Yankees acquired Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi last night in a deal that came together just minutes after the Yanks lost to the Mets in Flushing to wrap up a sweep. Expect lots more movement to come soon, including a potential deal involving Nationals star Juan Soto.

Tonight’s baseball slate is rather light. However, we’ve got a loaded set of games to look forward to in the WNBA. The headliner: Sue Bird’s last regular-season trip to Connecticut to take on the Sun.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

It’s Sue Bird’s final WNBA regular-season game in the state of Connecticut. The former UConn star has made a career on the West Coast, but her time with the Huskies helped launch her stardom in the sport. Expect plenty of UConn fans to be in attendance tonight to see Bird off into retirement.

This is also an important game in the standings, with the Sun and Storm currently sitting third and fourth, respectively, with under 10 games to go in the regular season. The Sun have turned things around after a bumpy stretch earlier this month despite having Jonquel Jones recently sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Jones should be back tonight, though, another boost for a Sun team looking to make a push for the top spot in the standings.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings | The Mystics have won four of five to get to 17–11 on the season and onto the doorstep of the top four in the WNBA standings. A win tonight in Dallas against Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings would be another step toward that top-four spot. Considering the Mystics didn’t even make the playoffs a season ago, this turnaround has been quite impressive. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• The Captain | Parts 3 and 4 of ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries air tonight. Part 3 takes place during the Yankees’ championship three-peat that pushed Jeter to the top of the baseball world, while Part 4 takes you through the impact of Sept. 11 on Jeter and the Yanks. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury | An already-messy year for the Sparks got even messier earlier this week with the “contract divorce” between Liz Cambage and the team. But with the team currently in the thick of the playoff chase, there’s a sense of urgency to quickly put it past them and find a way to win tonight in Phoenix. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

The Mariners’ epic 14-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break gave Seattle new life in the playoff race. Now, can it build on it? The M’s got swept in three games with Houston last weekend coming out of the break, and now get four more with the division-leading ’Stros starting tonight in Houston. Can young slugger Julio Rodríguez spark the Seattle bats that were mostly dormant last weekend against the Astros? Or will Houston continue its push for the top record in the American League as the trade deadline approaches?

8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports NW/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

