Skip to main content

Sue Bird Plays Final Regular-Season Game in Connecticut vs. Sun

Plus, the Astros and Mariners face off in an AL West clash.

The first big move of the MLB trade deadline rush is in. The Yankees acquired Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi last night in a deal that came together just minutes after the Yanks lost to the Mets in Flushing to wrap up a sweep. Expect lots more movement to come soon, including a potential deal involving Nationals star Juan Soto.

Tonight’s baseball slate is rather light. However, we’ve got a loaded set of games to look forward to in the WNBA. The headliner: Sue Bird’s last regular-season trip to Connecticut to take on the Sun.

Here’s what I’m watching today. 

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Sue Bird Uconn SI cover

It’s Sue Bird’s final WNBA regular-season game in the state of Connecticut. The former UConn star has made a career on the West Coast, but her time with the Huskies helped launch her stardom in the sport. Expect plenty of UConn fans to be in attendance tonight to see Bird off into retirement.

This is also an important game in the standings, with the Sun and Storm currently sitting third and fourth, respectively, with under 10 games to go in the regular season. The Sun have turned things around after a bumpy stretch earlier this month despite having Jonquel Jones recently sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Jones should be back tonight, though, another boost for a Sun team looking to make a push for the top spot in the standings.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings | The Mystics have won four of five to get to 17–11 on the season and onto the doorstep of the top four in the WNBA standings. A win tonight in Dallas against Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings would be another step toward that top-four spot. Considering the Mystics didn’t even make the playoffs a season ago, this turnaround has been quite impressive. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• The Captain | Parts 3 and 4 of ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries air tonight. Part 3 takes place during the Yankees’ championship three-peat that pushed Jeter to the top of the baseball world, while Part 4 takes you through the impact of Sept. 11 on Jeter and the Yanks. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury | An already-messy year for the Sparks got even messier earlier this week with the “contract divorce” between Liz Cambage and the team. But with the team currently in the thick of the playoff chase, there’s a sense of urgency to quickly put it past them and find a way to win tonight in Phoenix. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

The Mariners’ epic 14-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break gave Seattle new life in the playoff race. Now, can it build on it? The M’s got swept in three games with Houston last weekend coming out of the break, and now get four more with the division-leading ’Stros starting tonight in Houston. Can young slugger Julio Rodríguez spark the Seattle bats that were mostly dormant last weekend against the Astros? Or will Houston continue its push for the top record in the American League as the trade deadline approaches?

8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports NW/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sue Bird Uconn SI cover
SI Guide

Sue Bird Plays Final Regular-Season Game in Connecticut vs. Sun

By Kevin Sweeney45 seconds ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Laurie Canter plays his shot out of the bunker on to the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round: Live Stream PGA Tour

By Matthew Beighle59 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by shortstop Kyle Farmer (not pictured) in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open: Stream First Round Live

By Matthew Beighle5 hours ago
imago1012347403h
Golf

How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle8 hours ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
61-sBNhs5AL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Comeback: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs16 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina17 hours ago