Julio Rodríguez Was the Breakout Star of MLB’s All-Star Week

The youngest player to be invited to MLB’s All-Star Game was also one of its best, as Seattle’s 21-year-old dynamo stole the show in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — If there’s one adjective Julio Rodríguez’s peers like to use to describe him, it’s “electric.”

There are others that get thrown out—”impressive,” “incredible,” “always in the highlight reel”—but “electric” is the most frequent. That was true before the 21-year-old rookie stole the show during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, even if he was eventually edged out by Juan Soto in the final. Not even an 0-for-2 night on Tuesday could damper the impact he made on observers this week. Now that Seattle’s center fielder has grabbed the game’s attention, it’s hard to imagine him ever surrendering it.

“It was amazing,” said White Sox closer Liam Hendriks before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “You see how easy some of those homers were, you see the swings … I just love the personality and the vibe he brings. It’s something that I think this game needs more of. It needs more personalities. It needs more people with bat tosses and screaming and all this sort of stuff.”

Rodríguez is far from an out-of-nowhere phenomenon, but the way in which he began his first MLB season has played out like a classic comeback story. After batting .205/.284/.260 in April with no home runs in 20 games, Rodríguez has flipped a switch, becoming one of the game’s most singular talents seemingly overnight. In 71 games since the start of May, he’s batting .293/.351/.535 with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

His arrival to the big leagues—and ascension after he found his stride—has Seattle firmly in the mix in the American League playoff race. The Mariners entered the break in sole possession of the second wild-card spot and riding a 14-game winning streak, generating enormous buzz that a 21-year playoff drought could finally come to an end. If the streak is finally to be broken, Rodríguez is sure to be front and center leading the charge.

While his superb play immediately caught the eye of his fellow All-Stars, it’s Rodríguez’s aforementioned personality and enthusiasm that endeared him to them.

“I feel like he’s just a little kid,” said A’s pitcher Paul Blackburn. “He’s just out there having fun. It’s great for him. He’s a great player. I love playing against him, just happy for him to experience all this.”

That childlike energy was evident from Rodríguez the day after his Derby exploits. If any part of him was disappointed that he didn’t win, it was impossible to detect it.

“I had a blast, man. To be honest with you, I had a blast,” Rodríguez said. “My family enjoyed it, I loved it. I had a lot of fun just hitting a lot of homers out there for everybody. I feel like I came and did what I wanted to do.”

That the youngest of this year’s All-Stars appeared to be relishing the moment does not come as a shock to those most familiar with his personality. Still, being at this point fewer than four months after making his big-league debut—a time when most players are still battling early-career jitters and trying to find their footing—is a remarkable feat on its own.

“I’m sure he’s super nervous, but he’s a good player,” said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. “No matter how nervous you are, good players are gonna rise to the occasion, and he did.”

Given the regionality of the sport—and the fact that Rodríguez’s Mariners are located as far away from other MLB teams as possible—his performance Monday might not have been widely anticipated outside of the Pacific Northwest. But those who have been paying attention knew Rodríguez would not be one to shrink from the limelight.

“Not at all [surprised]. One, he’s built for this stage, he loves the spotlight like that,” said Mariners teammate Ty France. “So I knew, pressure-wise, he wouldn’t fold under that. It was just a matter of his BP pitcher throwing him good pitches to hit, and I never had a doubt he was going to [do well].”

Like others of his generation, Rodríguez represents a new era of exuberance that, a decade or two ago, was not as commonplace as it is today. The passion he plays with is an inextricable part of his game, and one that many of the league’s stars welcome as a breath of fresh air.

“It’s what brings people in, it’s one way you get to show your emotions,” Hendriks said. “Because at the end of the day, we’re all human beings, we all show emotions. Why not be able to reward some of that stuff on the field with the guys? I think this younger generation is bringing that to the forefront.”

Amid a star turn from a player this young and this gifted, the urge to make comparisons to other prodigies is difficult to resist. Most of his peers are reluctant to throw out names, though his Seattle teammate brings up another player he once shared a clubhouse with.

“I was pretty fortunate to play with Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. I thought he was a once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent,” said France, who played 89 games for the Padres in 2019 and ‘20. “I was wrong, [Rodríguez is] right up there with him.”

Perhaps it’s foolish to try and compare Rodríguez to anyone else, and we should simply enjoy watching his career blossom before our eyes. If the last three-plus months are any indication, Rodríguez might one day be the answer to the question of who the next young superstar is reminiscent of.

“Man, I don’t know,” Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said when asked to compare Rodriguez to another player. “I hope at the end of the day, we can go, ‘Hey, that person reminds me of him.’”

