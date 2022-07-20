Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Julio Rodríguez Was the Breakout Star of MLB’s All-Star Week

The youngest player to be invited to MLB’s All-Star Game was also one of its best, as Seattle’s 21-year-old dynamo stole the show in Los Angeles.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LOS ANGELES — If there’s one adjective Julio Rodríguez’s peers like to use to describe him, it’s “electric.”

There are others that get thrown out—”impressive,” “incredible,” “always in the highlight reel”—but “electric” is the most frequent. That was true before the 21-year-old rookie stole the show during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, even if he was eventually edged out by Juan Soto in the final. Not even an 0-for-2 night on Tuesday could damper the impact he made on observers this week. Now that Seattle’s center fielder has grabbed the game’s attention, it’s hard to imagine him ever surrendering it.

“It was amazing,” said White Sox closer Liam Hendriks before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “You see how easy some of those homers were, you see the swings … I just love the personality and the vibe he brings. It’s something that I think this game needs more of. It needs more personalities. It needs more people with bat tosses and screaming and all this sort of stuff.”

Rodríguez is far from an out-of-nowhere phenomenon, but the way in which he began his first MLB season has played out like a classic comeback story. After batting .205/.284/.260 in April with no home runs in 20 games, Rodríguez has flipped a switch, becoming one of the game’s most singular talents seemingly overnight. In 71 games since the start of May, he’s batting .293/.351/.535 with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases. 

American League outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) of the Seattle Mariners reacts after flying out against the National League during the eighth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

His arrival to the big leagues—and ascension after he found his stride—has Seattle firmly in the mix in the American League playoff race. The Mariners entered the break in sole possession of the second wild-card spot and riding a 14-game winning streak, generating enormous buzz that a 21-year playoff drought could finally come to an end. If the streak is finally to be broken, Rodríguez is sure to be front and center leading the charge.

While his superb play immediately caught the eye of his fellow All-Stars, it’s Rodríguez’s aforementioned personality and enthusiasm that endeared him to them.

“I feel like he’s just a little kid,” said A’s pitcher Paul Blackburn. “He’s just out there having fun. It’s great for him. He’s a great player. I love playing against him, just happy for him to experience all this.”

That childlike energy was evident from Rodríguez the day after his Derby exploits. If any part of him was disappointed that he didn’t win, it was impossible to detect it.

“I had a blast, man. To be honest with you, I had a blast,” Rodríguez said. “My family enjoyed it, I loved it. I had a lot of fun just hitting a lot of homers out there for everybody. I feel like I came and did what I wanted to do.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

That the youngest of this year’s All-Stars appeared to be relishing the moment does not come as a shock to those most familiar with his personality. Still, being at this point fewer than four months after making his big-league debut—a time when most players are still battling early-career jitters and trying to find their footing—is a remarkable feat on its own.

“I’m sure he’s super nervous, but he’s a good player,” said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. “No matter how nervous you are, good players are gonna rise to the occasion, and he did.”

Given the regionality of the sport—and the fact that Rodríguez’s Mariners are located as far away from other MLB teams as possible—his performance Monday might not have been widely anticipated outside of the Pacific Northwest. But those who have been paying attention knew Rodríguez would not be one to shrink from the limelight.

“Not at all [surprised]. One, he’s built for this stage, he loves the spotlight like that,” said Mariners teammate Ty France. “So I knew, pressure-wise, he wouldn’t fold under that. It was just a matter of his BP pitcher throwing him good pitches to hit, and I never had a doubt he was going to [do well].”

Like others of his generation, Rodríguez represents a new era of exuberance that, a decade or two ago, was not as commonplace as it is today. The passion he plays with is an inextricable part of his game, and one that many of the league’s stars welcome as a breath of fresh air.

“It’s what brings people in, it’s one way you get to show your emotions,” Hendriks said. “Because at the end of the day, we’re all human beings, we all show emotions. Why not be able to reward some of that stuff on the field with the guys? I think this younger generation is bringing that to the forefront.”

Amid a star turn from a player this young and this gifted, the urge to make comparisons to other prodigies is difficult to resist. Most of his peers are reluctant to throw out names, though his Seattle teammate brings up another player he once shared a clubhouse with.

“I was pretty fortunate to play with Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. I thought he was a once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent,” said France, who played 89 games for the Padres in 2019 and ‘20. “I was wrong, [Rodríguez is] right up there with him.”

Perhaps it’s foolish to try and compare Rodríguez to anyone else, and we should simply enjoy watching his career blossom before our eyes. If the last three-plus months are any indication, Rodríguez might one day be the answer to the question of who the next young superstar is reminiscent of.

“Man, I don’t know,” Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said when asked to compare Rodriguez to another player. “I hope at the end of the day, we can go, ‘Hey, that person reminds me of him.’”

More Baseball Coverage:
The Cult of the Dodger Dog
Facing an Uncertain Future With the Nationals, Juan Soto Keeps Smiling
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game, as It Happened
The 2022 Home Run Derby, as It Happened
MLB Players Have Some Ideas on How to Improve All-Star Week

News And Analysis
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom looks out of the dugout during the eighth inning of a game against the Brewers at Citi Field.
MLB

Mets Ace deGrom Dealing With Sore Shoulder, Sim Game Pushed Back

The minor setback will slightly delay the 34-year-old’s return to the Majors once again.

By Zach Koons1 minute ago
Carson Wentz throws a pass wearing a yellow practice jersey at Commanders OTAs.
Play
Betting

Washington Commanders Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Commanders have a new name and a new quarterback this season. Can they finally break past the seven-win mark with their over/under set at 7.5 once again?

By Kyle Wood7 minutes ago
April 9, 2022, Martinsville, VA, United States of America: Dale Earnhardt Jr prepares to take to the track
Play
Extra Mustard

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to NASCAR’s Street Race Announcement

The Cup Series will have an unprecedented race on its 2023 calendar.

By Madeline Coleman19 minutes ago
dCOVcubanextractors_H
Play
MLB

Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.

Billy Henderson has devoted his life to the strange and secretive practice of helping athletes escape Cuba. To retrieve eventual Orioles infielder Cesar Prieto, he hatched a plan … and strapped on a GoPro.

By Greg Bishop30 minutes ago
justin herbert
Play
Fantasy

Quarterback ADP Report: Battle for No. 2 After Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are in the mix, but don’t sleep on Joe Burrow.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago
Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Kazula Vargas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Brash Pimblett Promises First-Round Finish at UFC London

Liverpool native promises to deliver another memorable moment at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 208 against Jordan Leavitt.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground1 hour ago
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) of the New York Yankees celebrates after being named Ted Williams most valuable player of the 2022 All Star game at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

Giancarlo Stanton’s Moonshot Earns All-Star Game MVP Honors

Stanton became the third Yankees player to win All-Star MVP, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 and Mariano Rivera in 2013.

By Wilton Jackson8 hours ago
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles on the mound in the first inning against the American League at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Finally Takes It All in at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers pitcher started the All-Star Game at his home ballpark, and loved every minute of it.

By Stephanie Apstein9 hours ago