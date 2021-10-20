    • October 20, 2021
    Red Sox, Braves Look to Bounce Back After Heartbreaking Late Losses

    Plus, more NBA season openers and key UCL group stage action.
    Whether you were watching two epic late-game swings in the MLB playoffs or the Jordan Poole show in the Warriors-Lakers game, it was a fun Tuesday night in the sports world. That should continue into Wednesday, thanks to two more high-stakes playoff games, plenty more NBA teams getting their seasons underway and a top-15 college football team in action (no, it’s not MACtion).

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    jose-altuve-astros

    For much of last night’s game, it felt like the Astros were hanging on by a thread as the Red Sox wasted baserunner after baserunner. Then, one big swing from José Altuve in the eighth and one questionable ball call in the ninth by Laz Diaz happened, and suddenly Boston and Houston are tied at two games a piece in the ALCS. Both teams will hand the ball to their Game 1 starters in Game 5, as Chris Sale will face off with Framber Valdez.

    For the Red Sox, surrendering the series lead before it heads back to Houston would feel catastrophic considering how much momentum they seemed to have fewer than 24 hours ago. Meanwhile, the Astros’ bullpen stepped up in a huge way yesterday but now needs some length from Valdez, the best healthy starting pitcher they have.

    5:08 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers | Facing a three-run eighth-inning deficit, the Dodgers roared back to life late behind big hits from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, bringing the team’s season off life support and swinging the momentum of the series back to L.A. Julio Urías will take the ball for the Dodgers tonight against what could be a bullpen game for the Braves. 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
    • College football: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State | No. 14 Coastal Carolina has barely been tested so far this season, and tonight’s game in Boone, N.C., is its biggest challenge perhaps of the season. Can Jamey Chadwell’s explosive offense keep things rolling? 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
    • Boston Celtics at New York Knicks | Madison Square Garden is sure to be rocking for the Knicks’ season opener against one of their biggest rivals. This game marks Kemba Walker’s debut for Tom Thibodeau’s team, fittingly coming against the team that sent him packing this summer. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • Bayern Munich at Benfica | Bayern has won its two UCL matches this season by a combined 8–0 tally. A road trip to take on Benfica may be slightly more tricky, but three points would virtually lock up the group at the halfway point of this stage. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
    • Juventus at Zenit St. Petersburg | Juve’s perfect start to one of the more intriguing groups in this year’s UCL gets put to the test in Russia against Zenit, which could use at least a point if it hopes to advance into the knockouts. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

    The Suns swept the Nuggets in last season’s Western Conference semifinals during what felt like the team’s peak. A new season comes with real optimism for both teams, with Phoenix focused on maximizing its title window with an aging Chris Paul and Denver keeping a core together that will hopefully be healthier than it was last season. Both these teams are fun to watch on offense and will be entertaining to track all season long. This is the best of a busy day of NBA season openers.

    10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
