September 9, 2021
How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's a battle of Utah teams on the soccer pitch.
Two of Utah's Division I women's soccer programs take the pitch on Thursday, as No. 22 BYU (3-2-0) hits the road to play Utah (3-3-0).

Date: Sep. 9, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream the BYU at Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams are off to uneven starts to the season. BYU is coming off of a 7-0 win over Marquette and hasn't lost at home this year, but the team is 0-2 on the road, losing 2-1 to Auburn and then 2-0 to Arkansas.

Mikayla Colohan leads the Cougars with three goals on the season, but it's really been a team effort for BYU, as nine players have scored goals in just five games.

One player who hasn't scored a goal yet is Olivia Smith, who leads the team with three assists. Colohan has two assists.

Can BYU get its first road win of the season? For that to happen, it has to beat the Utah Utes.

It's been an up-and-down year for Utah, as the team sits at .500 on the season and hasn't necessarily faced the toughest competition. All three of the team's losses have come against unranked teams, and none of the wins have come against teams from major conferences.

The Utes have just one player with more than one goal, as Taliana Kaufusi has found the back of the net twice. Six other players have scored, and no one on this Utah squad has more than one assist.

On paper, this is setting up to be a multi-goal win for BYU, but the Cougars have shown some cracks this season. Tune in to catch all the action and a possible upset. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

