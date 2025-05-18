SI

ABC Cut Away From Incredible UFL Ending to Instead Show 'NBA Countdown' Ahead of Game 7

Some things are bigger than basketball. All things are bigger than the UFL.

Mike Kadlick

This was an awesome ending.
This was an awesome ending. / Screenshot via ESPN.
While some things are bigger than basketball, just about everything is bigger than the United Football League.

That's why, ahead of Sunday afternoon's Game 7 playoff contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, ABC decided to cut away from the UFL's Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders game with less than two minutes to go—and instead decided to show the final 20 minutes of ESPN's NBA Countdown.

Here's a look at the cutaway:

To make matters worse—if you want to call it that—the end of the UFL game was actually pretty interesting. Instead of opting for a game-tying field goal down 33-30, the Renegades tried a fake spike and were intercepted by defensive back DeAndre Baker, sealing the win for the Defenders.

Check out the incredible play, which prompted an equally incredible call from Joe Tessatore, below:

If you were smart enough to switch over to ESPN2, you would have seen the ending. Otherwise, you were likely graced with Kendrick Perkins yapping about Nugs vs. Thunder.

Some things are bigger than basketball pregame shows.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

