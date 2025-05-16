Celtics Fans Share Heartwarming Words of Encouragement With Jayson Tatum After Injury
When the Boston Celtics face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, hoping to stave off elimination from the NBA playoffs, they will do so without superstar Jayson Tatum on the floor.
Tatum suffered a torn Achilles late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the series. He went into surgery to repair the injury shortly after, but is looking toward a long recovery that could see him miss the majority of next season in addition to this year’s playoff run.
While Celtics fans are undoubtedly crushed to see their star in pain, and bummed at the hit to their chances at winning a title that came as a result, a recent post from the team showed that Tatum’s fans are with him all the way through his road to recovery.
The Celtics set up a microphone outside of the TD Garden and asked fans to share their messages of support for Tatum. What resulted was one of the most heartwarming voicemails you could ever hope to receive.
Tatum’s teammates will do everything they can to force a return to Boston for a Game 7.
Game 6 between the Celtics and Knicks is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. It’s a big night for sports in New York City.