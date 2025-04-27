UFL Investigating Fan Altercation Involving Samson Nacua, Puka Nacua's Brother
The UFL is investigating an altercation that took place after the end of a Michigan Panthers–St. Louis Battlehawks game on Saturday, wherein Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua appeared to slap a fan in the stands. Nacua is the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
“The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter,” the UFL said in a Sunday statement.
In a video of the incident, Nacua is shown having words with a fan in the stands before reaching up, slapping the fan in the face and walking away. Panthers cornerback Adonis Alexander, standing next to Nacua in the clip, then pointed at the fan, laughed and also walked away. It is not clear whether the fan was supporting the Panthers or the Battlehawks, but Michigan lost the contest 32–27, for what it's worth.
Take a look at that testy moment below:
Nacua, 27, is in his second season with the Panthers. In 2023, he played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. He has also spent time with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but has never played a regular-season snap.