UFL Investigating Fan Altercation Involving Samson Nacua, Puka Nacua's Brother

A Saturday video shows Nacua slapping a fan in the face after a game.

Brigid Kennedy

UFL Michigan Panthers’ Samson Nacua on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
UFL Michigan Panthers’ Samson Nacua on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The UFL is investigating an altercation that took place after the end of a Michigan Panthers–St. Louis Battlehawks game on Saturday, wherein Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua appeared to slap a fan in the stands. Nacua is the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter,” the UFL said in a Sunday statement.

In a video of the incident, Nacua is shown having words with a fan in the stands before reaching up, slapping the fan in the face and walking away. Panthers cornerback Adonis Alexander, standing next to Nacua in the clip, then pointed at the fan, laughed and also walked away. It is not clear whether the fan was supporting the Panthers or the Battlehawks, but Michigan lost the contest 32–27, for what it's worth.

Take a look at that testy moment below:

Nacua, 27, is in his second season with the Panthers. In 2023, he played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. He has also spent time with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but has never played a regular-season snap.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

