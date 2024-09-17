Juventus's Kenan Yildiz Smashes Club Record With Incredible Champions League Goal
Kenan Yıldız got Juventus' 2024–25 Champions League campaign off to a historic start.
The Italian giants hosted the reigning Dutch champions, PSV in their opening Champions League fixture. The visitors got off to a bright start, looking the more dangerous side in the opening 20 minutes of the match until one brilliant moment from Yıldız.
The 19-year-old buried a right-footed curler off the post into the top corner of the net, giving Joel Drommel no chance at stopping the effort.
Not only did the goal give Juventus the lead, but it also gave Yıldız a spot in the club's history books. The 19-year-old became the youngest player to ever score for Juventus in the Champions League.
After Juventus failed to find the back in the net in its last two Serie A matches, an early goal was exactly what the team needed. Even better, Weston McKennie doubled his side's lead just six minutes later.
The USMNT player slotted home his first goal of the season after getting the nod in the midfield from Thiago Motta. McKennie had previously only made one appearance for the club this season, but marked his first start in a major way.
A two-goal lead gives Juventus a solid cushion heading into the second half against a team that has scored 20 goals in its last five matches.