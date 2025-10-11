What We Learned As the Aces Closed Out the Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals

The @LVAces win Game 4 and are the 2025 WNBA Champions 🚨



A'ja Wilson: 31 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS | 2 STL

Jackie Young: 18 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST

Chelsea Gray: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLKS#WelcometotheW



WNBA Finals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/YS3Lfs2RVd