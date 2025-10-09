Mercury Rule Injured Satou Sabally Out of WNBA Finals Game 4
If the Mercury want to extend the WNBA Finals past Friday, they'll have to do it without one of their guiding lights.
Phoenix forward Satou Sabally will miss Game 4 of the Finals against the Aces after sustaining a concussion in Game 3, the Mercury announced Thursday afternoon. Sabally, 27, scored 24 points and pulled down five rebounds before leaving Game 3 with an injury.
Las Vegas won Game 3 90–88 behind a 34-point outing from future Hall of Fame center A'ja Wilson, and leads the series 3–0.
Sabally is coming off another productive season for Phoenix. The Oregon product made her third All-Star team after averaging 16.3 points per game, and has been even more productive in the playoffs with 19 points and seven rebounds per game.
This is the first best-of-seven playoff series in WNBA history, but in the league's closest point of comparison—the NBA—no team has ever overcome a 3–0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.