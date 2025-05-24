When Will the Mexico National Team Announce Their Final Gold Cup Roster?
Javier Aguirre announced Mexico's preliminary 59-man roster for this summer's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. El Tri will look to defend the title they won in 2023 and continue the positive momentum after winning the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year.
The squad will be cut down to 23 or 26 players on June 4 at the latest, only days before Mexico begins their official preparations for Gold Cup with friendly matches against Switzerland and Turkey.
The entirety of the 23-man squad that conquered the Concacaf Nations League in March features in Aguirre's preliminary Gold Cup list. The only clubs with players not selected are from Pachuca and Monterrey, two Liga MX sides competing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
Club América will play LAFC in a playoff match to determine the team that will take Club León's place in the Club World Cup. However, seven América players feature in Aguirre's preliminary squad. If América qualifies to the Club World Cup, then those players won't be included in the Gold Cup roster.
Players from other teams could potentially be targeted by Club World Cup teams as reinforcements for the tournament. Aguirre is conscious of this possibility, but he made his feelings known about the potential conflict in a press conference this week.
"It would affect us if these three teams [in the Club World Cup] decide they want to take someone else from our list," Aguirre said. "In that case, I would think players would want to prioritize, with the World Cup one year away, being with the national team. I would."
Young emerging Eredivisie talents Mateo Chávez and Stephano Carrillo, plus Cruz Azul's Amaury Morales, Chivas' Hugo Camberos are the biggest surprises on Aguirre's preliminary roster.
Veteran players such as legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and San Diego FC's Hirving Lozano are also being considered for a possible return to El Tri.
Whatever the final squad looks like, the expectation for El Tri remains the same as it always is whenever this tournament comes around: Win it. A Gold Cup triumph would help confirm Mexico's return to being the region's powerhouse and, for the players that end up making the final roster, one of their final opportunities to prove themselves before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here's Mexico's full 59-man preliminary roster for the 2025 Gold Cup.
Mexico NT Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Roster
Goalkeepers
- Guillermo Ochoa—AVS Futebol SAD
- José Antonio Rodríguez—Tijuana
- Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América
- Raúl Rangel —Chivas
- Alex Padilla—Pumas
- Andrés Sánchez—Atlético San Luis
- Sebastián Jurado—Juárez
Defenders
- Kevin Álvarez—Club América
- Israel Reyes—Club América
- Ramón Juárez—Club América
- Jesús Angulo—Tigres
- Juan Purata—Tigres
- Jorge Sánchez—Cruz Azul
- Jesús Orozco Chiquete—Cruz Azul
- Jesús Gallardo—Toluca
- Gilberto Sepúlveda—Chivas
- José Castillo—Chivas
- Jesús Gómez—Tijuana
- Eduardo Águila—Atlético San Luis
- Emilio Lara—Necaxa
- Diego Campillo—Juárez
- César Montes—FC Lokomotiv
- Johan Vázquez—Genoa
- Julián Araujo—Bournemouth
- Mateo Chávez—AZ Alkmaar
Midfielders
- Luis Romo—Chivas
- Gilberto Mora—Tijuana
- Erick Sánchez—Club América
- Alan Cervantes—Club América
- Carlos Rodríguez—Cruz Azul
- Erik Lira—Cruz Azul
- Alexis Gutíerrez—Cruz Azul
- Marcel Ruiz—Toluca
- Jesús Angulo—Toluca
- Sebastián Córdova—Tigres
- Jeremy Márquez—Atlas
- Denzell García—Juárez
- Salvador Reyes—Club León
- Orbelín Pineda—AEK Athens
- Luis Chávez—FC Dynamo Moscow
- Edsón Álvarez—West Ham United
Forwards
- Alexis Vega—Toluca
- Isaías Violante—Toluca
- Ángel Sepúlveda—Cruz Azul
- Amaury Morales—Cruz Azul
- Henry Martín—Club América
- Roberto Alvarado—Chivas
- Hugo Camberos—Chivas
- Guillermo Martínez—Pumas
- Jorge Ruvalcaba—Pumas
- Ozziel Herrera—Tigres
- Diego Lainez—Tigres
- Efraín Álvarez—Tijuana
- Hirving Lozano—San Diego FC
- César Huerta—Anderlecht
- Stephano Carrillo—Feyenoord
- Santiago Gimenez—AC Milan
- Julián Quiñones—Al Qadsiah
- Raúl Jiménez—Fulham