Mexico 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals Squad: Full List of Players
With eyes on winning the first Concacaf Nations League in Mexico's history, Javier Aguirre announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming semifinal clash with Canada and a possible final vs. the USMNT.
The core of the squad remains fairly consistent to what it's looked like since Aguirre took over as manager in the aftermath of the 2024 Copa América. But there's still a couple of notable absentees and surprises going into the toughest assignment of El Vasco's tenure.
Aguirre opted to leave out goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, signaling a clear passing of the torch between the sticks for El Tri. San Diego FC franchise player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who hasn't featured for El Tri since March 2024, will complete a full year without being called up. Henry Martín, Club América's captain and leading goalscorer in their three-straight Liga MX title runs is perhaps the most surprising name missing on the roster.
Tijuana winger Efraín Álvarez and CF Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno are the biggest surprise inclusions on the list.
For the first time in recent years, El Tri has an in-form forwards at their disposal. Raul Jiménez, Santiago Giménez and Julián Quiñones all arrive to the Final Four in the midst of strong seasons for their clubs. Aguirre's task now is to find a way to supply service to his surging strikers.
El Tri will battle Canada on Thursday, Mar. 20 at SoFi Stadium and the potential final vs. the USMNT or Panama would come on Sunday, Mar. 23. For Mexico, anything other than dethroning the northern neighbors and winning the tournament for the first time would be considered a failure.
Here's El Tri's full 23-man roster for the Concacaf Nations League final four.
Goalkeepers
- Ángel Malagón (Club América)
- Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
- Carlos Moreno (CF Pachuca)
Defenders
- Rodrigo Huescas (FC Copenhage)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Ramón Juárez (Club América)
- César Montes (FC Lokomotiv)
- Johan Vásquez (Genoa)
- Jesús Angulo (Tigres)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Midfielders
- Edson Álvarez (West Ham United)
- Luis Chávez (FC Dynamo Moscow)
- Luis Romo (Chivas)
- Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
Forwards
- Santiago Giménez (AC Milan)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)
- Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah)
- Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
- César Huerta (RSC Anderlecht)
- Efraín Álvarez (Tijuana)