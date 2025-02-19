Why Erling Haaland Isn't Playing vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
Manchester City's Erling Haaland was a surprise exclusion from the starting lineup against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Trailing by a goal on aggregate coming into the second leg, Haaland is a big miss in the starting lineup given his scoring ability. He could still appear as a substitute, but after Kylian Mbappe's opening goal the challenge became even tougher less than five minutes into the game.
Pep Guardiola mentioned Haaland trained yesterday, but wasn't feeling good this morning opting to start Omar Marmoush and Savinho up top together.
Marmoush did score a first half hat-trick last weekend against Newcastle United in the Premier League, but Haaland is a different beast. If he's available at any capacity, and City are still in the tie albeit chasing it, Guardiola might not have any other option but to bring him on at some point.
If Manchester City lose or draw the second leg, they will be eliminated from the Champions League.