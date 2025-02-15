Manchester City 4–0 Newcastle United: Player Ratings From Omar Marmoush's Masterclass at the Etihad
A first half hat trick from Omar Marmoush led Manchester City to a dominant 4–0 victory over Newcastle United.
Before Manchester City could look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola's men first hosted Newcastle United. After playing just seven minutes on Tuesday, Omar Marmoush got the nod against the Magpies and got City on the scoresheet in the 19th minute. Ederson found the new signing with a ball over the top that Marmoush calmly chipped over Martin Dúbravka and into the back of the net.
The Egyptian doubled City's lead five minutes later with a low strike that beat Dúbravka near post. Newcastle proved they had no answer for the 26-year-old when Marmoush completed his hat trick in the 33rd minute. He came into the fixture without a goal since joining City and went into the locker room with three to his name.
The hosts eventually added a fourth goal to their tally in the 84th minute. James McAtee bagged his first Premier League goal for City from a perfectly executed corner. The Citizens closed out the game and kept their first clean sheet in a month.
City now moved up to fourth place in the Premier League standings and are just three points behind third-place Nottingham Forest.
Check out the player ratings from City's victory below.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Ederson
7.5/10
RB: Rico Lewis
7.1/10
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov
7.2/10
CB: John Stones
7.2/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.3/10
DM: Nico González
7.3/10
DM: İlkay Gündoğan
7.9/10
RW: Savinho
7.7/10
AM: Phil Foden
7.1/10
LW: Omar Marmoush
9.6/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.3/10
SUB: James McAtee (76' for Foden)
7.3/10
SUB: Jérémy Doku (76' for Marmoush)
6.3/10
SUB: Mateo Kovačić (87' for Gündoğan)
6.2/10
SUB: Nico O'Reilly (87' for Gvardiol)
6.5/10
SUB: Matheus Nunes (87' for Haaland)
6.2/10