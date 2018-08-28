Mystics' Elena Delle Donne Exits Game 2 vs. Dream With Left Knee Injury

Elena Delle Donne suffered a knee injury while driving the lane with just over three minutes left in Tuesday's Game 2 vs. the Dream.

By Kaelen Jones
August 28, 2018

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne left Tuesday’s Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream after suffering a left knee injury, the Mystics announced.

Delle Donne suffered the injury during the fourth quarter as the Mystics led the Dream, 70-68, with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Atlanta won 78-75 to even the best-of-five series at 1-1.

She was driving through the lane, fending off a pair of defenders, when her leg buckled while planting her foot. Delle Donne was helped to the locker room by a pair of teammates.

Post-game, Delle Donne, via Washingon PR, said: "I mean, I’m walking. The swelling isn’t terrible. I’ll go home tomorrow and see our doctors, and see what they say. But I’m hopeful to be back in the lineup Friday."

Delle Donne, named 2015 WNBA league MVP, entered Tuesday’s contest averaging a playoff-career-high 25.5 points in two games this postseason. She had scored a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds prior to exiting the game.

 

