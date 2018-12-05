The Los Angeles Sparks are reportedly going to hire Derek Fisher as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fisher previously coached the NBA's New York Knicks. He was hired in 2014, but was fired less than two seasons into a five-year deal. Fisher coached the Knicks to a 40–96 record over the course of his tenure.

On Friday, it was announced that former Sparks coach Brian Agler resigned after leading the franchise for four seasons. Agler led Los Angeles to back-to-back WNBA Finals appearances, including winning the 2016 WNBA title. Last year, the Sparks reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs before being eliminated by the Washington Mystics.

Fisher, a five-time NBA champion, played 18 seasons in the NBA. He spent time with the Lakers (13 seasons), Thunder (three seasons), Warriors (two seasons), Jazz (one season) and Mavericks (one season).