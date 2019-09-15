Dearica Hamby will never forget this shot.

The Aces were trailing the Sky by two in their elimination game in the second round of the playoffs Sunday with time winding down.

Las Vegas had gone scoreless for more than three minutes of play at the end of the game and allowed Chicago to turn a 90-85 deficit into a 92-90.

When the Aces tried to foul Courtney Vandersloot of the Sky, she tossed a pass up near midcourt that was intercepted by Hamby. Hamby, who was awarded the league's Sixth Woman of the Year award earlier in the day, took one dribble along the sideline as she did her best to make sure she didn't go out of bounds and then heaved up an attempt from three that gave her squad the lead.

In her postgame interview, Hamby explained that she didn't realize how much time was left when she shot the ball.

On the ensuing possession, Las Vegas got the stop and earned the win to advance to the WNBA semifinals, where it will face the Mystics.