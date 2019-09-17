New York Liberty Win Top Pick in 2020 WNBA Draft Lottery

The New York Liberty won the top pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The Liberty, Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream qualified for the annual lottery. New York finished this season at 11th place in the league with a 10–24 record.

The Wings earned the second pick, while the Fever and Dream received the third and fourth spots.

Many predict Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu will be selected as the top overall pick in the 2020 draft following her senior season with the Ducks. Ionescu had the chance to enter the 2019 draft but elected to return to school. She holds the NCAA record for career triple doubles(18) and is a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year. Sports Illustrated's Joan Niesen profiled Ionescu this winter and her rise as a triple-double machine.

Last season, Ionescu averaged a career-high 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The 2020 WNBA Draft will be held next April.