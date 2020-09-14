2020 WNBA Playoffs: Matchups, Schedule, Start Times

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The field is set for the 2020 WNBA playoffs.

Postseason seeding came down to the wire as the league's shortened 22-game regular season concluded on Sept. 13. The Las Vegas Aces locked up the top seed of the postseason in a victory over the Seattle Storm, while the Washington Mystics clinched the final playoff spot in a win over the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 15 with two single-elimination games between the bottom four seeds. The second round will then see the two first-round winners face the No. 3 and 4 seeds in single-elimination matchups on Sept. 17.

The best-of-five semifinals series will run from Sept. 20-29 between the second-round winners and top seeds Las Vegas and Seattle. The finals are then set to begin on Oct. 2 in a best-of-five series with a champion to be crowned by Oct. 11.

Here are the matchups, dates and start times for the 2020 WNBA playoffs.

First Round: Single Elimination

No. 5 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 8 Washington Mystics—Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. EST

No. 6 Chicago Sky vs. No. 7 Connecticut Sun—Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. EST

Second Round: Single Elimination

No. 4 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 5/8 Winner—Thursday, Sept. 17



No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks vs. No. 6/7 Winner—Thursday, Sept. 17

Semifinals: Best-of-Five

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 4/5/8 Winner—Sunday, Sept. 20-Tuesday, Sept. 29

No. 2 Seattle Storm vs. No. 3/6/7 Winner—Sunday, Sept. 20-Tuesday, Sept. 29

WNBA Finals: Best-of-Five