Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx has been postponed following inconclusive COVID-19 test results from players on the Storm, the league announced Sunday.

Per the WNBA's official statement, players with inconclusive test results have undergone additional COVID-19 testing on Sunday and are currently in isolation.

No update regarding the new date of Sunday's game has been given. Game 2 is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

"The Storm organization fully supports the decision to postpone the game," Seattle said in a statement. "The health and safety of the WNBA players, team staffs and all those involved in the production of this season remains our top priority."

To this point in the WNBA season, the league's bubble has held firm in regards to COVID-19 tests.

Two players, Kalani Brown and Glory Johnson of the Atlanta Dream, tested positive after arriving in Bradenton, but they did so in the league’s initial quarantine period. Both were sent off-campus to quarantine at a hotel. There was never an outbreak and the league has not recorded a confirmed positive test since Brown’s and Johnson’s in early July.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper had an inconclusive test returned on Aug. 4 and needed consecutive negative tests before allowing to play.

Seattle enters the matchup as the No. 2 overall seed in the postseason, having recorded a double-bye. The No. 4 Lynx knocked off the Mercury on Thursday in their single-elimination second-round game.