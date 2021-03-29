SI.com
WNBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Seattle Storm Sweep Aces To Win 4th WNBA Title
Seattle Storm Sweep Aces To Win 4th WNBA Title

How to Watch the 2021 WNBA Draft: TV Channel, Streaming Information, Start Time

Author:
Updated:
Original:
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert address the media before game one of the 2019 WNBA Finals between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun at The Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The 2021 WNBA draft is less than a month away, with the league's next wave of talent set to be selected following the conclusion of the women's NCAA tournament

A pair of paint protectors are expected to be selected with the top two picks. Texas junior Charli Collier is the favorite to be drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick, and she could be followed by Finland native Awak Kuier. We could see basketball's next great twin towers in Dallas, as the Wings hold the No. 1, No. 2, No. 5, No. 7 and No. 13 picks in the 2021 draft. If Dallas drafts well, a new dynasty may be on the horizon. 

Collier will enter the WNBA with plenty of expectations if she is selected as the No. 1 pick. Six of the last 10 WNBA Finals MVPs were the No. 1 pick, including Breanna Stewart (Storm) and Candace Parker (Sparks). Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu dominated her second WNBA game in July 2020 before a season-ending ankle injury in her next contest.

So how can you watch the 2021 WNBA draft? Check out the draft's date, TV channel and streaming information below: 

How to watch the 2021 WNBA Draft:

Date: April 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming information: Watch ESPN

YOU MAY LIKE

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds NY Liberty jersey during 2020 draft
Play
WNBA

How to Watch the 2021 WNBA Draft

The next wave of talent to enter the WNBA will be drafted on Thursday, April 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal
Play
Soccer

Referee Apologizes for Cristiano Ronaldo's Disallowed Goal

Referee Danny Makkelie apologized to the Portuguese national team for Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal against Serbia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

A Mets helmet.
Play
MLB

Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture

The probe will reportedly focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues.

Oregon State celebrating its win in the NCAA men's tournament.
College Basketball

Oregon State Announcer Assaulted Before Sweet 16 Win

Mike Parker claims he was tackled while out for a walk after a man asked him if he had a bomb in his bag.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 19 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.

Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.
Play
Soccer

Sergio Aguero to Leave Manchester City This Summer

Manchester City announced that all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave on a free transfer this summer after 10 years with the club.

Can Mike Woodson resurrect Indiana basketball?
Play
College Basketball

Can Blast-From-The-Past Mike Woodson Bring Indiana Back?

Time is a flat circle at Indiana, where fixating on the past is now seen as the gateway to the future.

NBA Draft lottery logo
NBA

NBA Draft on July 29, Lottery on June 22

The NBA combine will be held between June 21 and June 27.