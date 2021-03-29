Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 WNBA draft is less than a month away, with the league's next wave of talent set to be selected following the conclusion of the women's NCAA tournament.

A pair of paint protectors are expected to be selected with the top two picks. Texas junior Charli Collier is the favorite to be drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick, and she could be followed by Finland native Awak Kuier. We could see basketball's next great twin towers in Dallas, as the Wings hold the No. 1, No. 2, No. 5, No. 7 and No. 13 picks in the 2021 draft. If Dallas drafts well, a new dynasty may be on the horizon.

Collier will enter the WNBA with plenty of expectations if she is selected as the No. 1 pick. Six of the last 10 WNBA Finals MVPs were the No. 1 pick, including Breanna Stewart (Storm) and Candace Parker (Sparks). Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu dominated her second WNBA game in July 2020 before a season-ending ankle injury in her next contest.

So how can you watch the 2021 WNBA draft? Check out the draft's date, TV channel and streaming information below:

How to watch the 2021 WNBA Draft:





Date: April 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming information: Watch ESPN