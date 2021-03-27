Sweet 16 Men's and Women's Schedule, Recaps

After a couple days off from the madness, the 2021 Sweet 16 is here. Both men's and women's will be held Saturday and Sunday, with four games apiece per day. The UConn vs. Iowa women kicked off the day of games on Saturday, while the Houston vs. Syracuse men will close out the night.

Before the Sweet 16 began, Sports Illustrated ranked both remaining fields (click here for women, here for men). Who will punch a coveted ticket to the Elite Eight? SI will be tracking all eight of the day's NCAA tournament games right here, with the full schedule and broadcast info below.

Women: No. 1 UConn 92, No. 5 Iowa 72

The Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark show turned out to be much more than that, with both teams' supporting casts shining early before the freshmen settled in for the second half. Despite Iowa hanging within striking distance for the better part of the game, the Huskies' offensive firepower was ultimately too much for an overmatched Hawkeyes defense, with junior Christyn Williams pouring in 27 points and Evina Westbrook nearly pulling off a triple double with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Bueckers flirted with the feat herself, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Clark had a rough day from the field against UConn's staunch D, finishing with 21 points on 7-for-21 shooting. —Molly Geary

The full Saturday schedule (all times are Eastern):

Women's:

• 1:00 p.m.: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa (ABC)

• 3:00 p.m.: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Michigan (ABC)

• 6:00 p.m.: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 4 Indiana (ESPN2)

• 8:00 p.m.: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Arizona (ESPN2)

Men's:

• 2:40 p.m.: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 12 Oregon State (CBS)

• 5:15 p.m.: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 5 Villanova (CBS)

• 7:25 p.m.: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (TBS)

• 9:55 p.m.: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 11 Syracuse (TBS)