Diana Taurasi Hits Game-Winner Despite Game Clock Mishap

If a buzzer-beater goes in, but no buzzer goes off, did it ever really happen?

Such was the scenario Diana Taurasi was placed in during Friday night's season opener between the Mercury and Lynx. With Phoenix trailing by one in the final seconds, the Mercury forced a Minnesota turnover, which led to Taurasi hitting a clutch, go-ahead 3-pointer to seemingly clinch the win.

There was just one problem: the game clock abruptly stopped counting down.

Shortly after the Mercury gained possession, the game clock operator inexplicably stopped the clock, but officials did not notice and thus play resumed. A lengthy review followed, which included an official figuring out how much time should be put on the clock for the final possession by using a handheld stopwatch.

In the end, 1.1 seconds were put back on the clock, and Minnesota's attempt to tie the game failed, sealing the 77-75 win for Phoenix.

Prior to her clutch bucket, it was a rough shooting night for Taurasi. The 17-year veteran shot 3-for-13 from the field but filled up the stat sheet elsewhere, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Taurasi was one of five Mercury starters to finish in double figures.

Taurasi's heroics marked the second buzzer-beating 3-pointer of the night following Sabrina Ionescu's game-winner in the Liberty's win over the Fever. If the WNBA's opening night is any indication, the league's 25th season is set to be appointment viewing.

