Ionescu Sinks Game-Winner on WNBA's Opening Night

Sabrina Ionescu Sinks Game-Winning Three on WNBA's Opening Night

The WNBA rang in its 2021 season on Friday night, and former No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu has already provided a worthy highlight.

Ionescu drilled a deep 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in the game to give the Liberty a 90-87 win over the Fever, putting the finishing touches on a standout performance after making a lengthy comeback from a sprained ankle that kept her out for most of last season.

On the night, Ionescu scored 25 points with 11 assists and six rebounds on 7-for-18 shooting in what was just her fourth career game. Forward Betnijah Laney led the team with 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting.

Ionescu was the first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft after putting together one of the greatest college careers in the history of the sport while starring for four years at Oregon. She is the only player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds for her career and swept the National Player of the Year awards as a senior. She's also the NCAA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles.

In three games last season, Ionescu averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The Liberty have not made the playoffs for three consecutive years, posting a combined 19-71 record during that span.

