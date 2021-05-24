Sun Coach Suspended for Liz Cambage Weight Comments

Sports Illustrated home
Sun Coach Curt Miller Suspended for Comments Regarding Liz Cambage's Weight

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended one game for comments regarding the weight of Aces star Liz Cambage. 

Cambage posted an Instagram story on Monday claiming that Miller mentioned her weight as he lobbied for a foul call during Sunday's game. Cambage noted Miller said something along the lines of "she's 300 pounds."

"Something went down in today's game and I need to speak on it, because if there's one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me," Cambage said Sunday night. "So to the coach of Connecticut—I'm sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, 'C'mon, she's 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right baby."

"I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm very proud of being a big b----, big body, big Benz, baby. So don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league."

Miller issued a statement Monday morning apologizing for the comments.

"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," Miller said. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization."

"I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Cambage acknowledged there is trash talk in WNBA games, though it's different among players.

"For a coach for another team, to be yelling, like, [that's] protected abuse," Cambage said. "Because we can't do nothing back. It's just crazy to me." 

Cambage is a three-time All-Star in five WNBA seasons. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 2020 as Las Vegas reached the WNBA semifinals. 

