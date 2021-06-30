Candace Parker, Jonquel Jones Lead Team WNBA All-Stars

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Sky forward Candace Parker and Sun forward Jonquel Jones headline the 12-person Team WNBA squad set to face off against USA Basketball's final roster in the league's All-Star Game on July 14.

This year's All-Star Game will not feature a traditional East-West format, as a result of it taking place in an Olympic year, but will instead pit Team WNBA against Team USA, in what will likely be the U.S. Olympic team's toughest test prior to the Tokyo games.

Parker, the reigning 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, will make her sixth-career All-Star Game appearance, but just her first since 2018. While she's played in just nine games with the Sky, Chicago has posted an 8-1 record in games in which she has played.

Jones, who will be making her third All-Star Game appearance this summer, has been among the league's most dominant players this season, averaging 21.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She currently also currently leads the WNBA in win- shares per 40 minutes.

Team USA Unveils Loaded Women’s Basketball Team

Team WNBA features seven first-time All-Stars, including two-time Sixth Woman of the Year and Aces forward Dearica Hamby; last year's WNBA leading scorer, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale; and last year's Most Improved Player of the Year, Liberty wing Betnijah Laney. Wings forward Satou Sabally, Dream guard Courtney Williams, Sun forward Brionna Jones and Sky guard Kahleah Copper also made the squad.

Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, Aces center Liz Cambage and Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot will all be adding to their resumes by making a return trip to the All-Star Game as part of the talented Team WNBA roster. WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson will co-coach the team.

The 12-person Team WNBA roster was determined after the top 36 vote-getters from that voting process who were not members of the USA Basketball five-on-five roster were provided to WNBA head coaches, who then voted for five frontcourt players, three guards and four additional players at any position.

Team USA is equipped with steady veterans, such as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, as well as talented first-timers like reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and rising star Jewell Loyd. Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Chelsea Gray are other newcomers on the U.S. roster, while two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, 2012 MVP Tina Charles, 2017 MVP Sylvia Fowles and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Brittney Griner also anchor the group.

The 2021 All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on July 14.

