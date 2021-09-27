Sky Upset Lynx, Advance to Semifinal Matchup vs. Sun

The Sky are semifinals-bound after an upset victory over the Lynx on Sunday.

Chicago entered Sunday's playoff matchup as a No. 6 seed, slotted against No. 3 Minnesota in the single-elimination battle. Lynx forward Aerial Powers led all scorers with 24 points, but her effort was not enough as the Sky tallied five players in double digits.

Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago with 19 points on Sunday, while Kahleah Copper and Azurá Stevens scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Sky have now won both playoff games by double digits after defeating the Wings 81-64 in the first round.

The Sky face a tough battle in the semifinals as they eye a surprise run to the championship. Chicago will face the top-seeded Sun, with Game 1 beginning on Tuesday.

Chicago is seeking its first WNBA championship. The Storm won the title in both 2018 and 2020, but were eliminated by the Mercury Sunday afternoon.

