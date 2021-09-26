Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the fourth time throughout her illustrious career.

News of Fowles's latest award victory was announced Sunday.

Fowles finished the season tied with Los Angeles’s Brittney Sykes with 1.8 steals per game and just two blocks shy of Phoenix's Brittney Griner’s league-leading 58 mark. Fowles was the only player to average at least 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lynx center was also tied with Connecticut's Jonquel Jones for first in defensive win shares, per Basketball-Reference, and helped Minnesota improve on a defense that surrendered more than 101 points per 100 possessions last season, largely without her on the court.

Fowles received 31 of 49 votes for the award. Sykes finished second, receiving six votes, while Jones and Mercury forward Brianna Turner finished tied for third, each receiving four votes.

The league also announced its All-Defensive teams Sunday, with Fowles, Turner, Sykes, Jones and Sun guard Briann January being named All-Defensive First Team. Seattle's Breanna Stewart, Connecticut's Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas, Washington's Ariel Atkins and Griner were named All-Defensive Second Team.

Fowles, 35, also took home Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011, 2013 and 2016. She has made seven All-Star appearances throughout her future Hall of Fame career, having additionally won a league MVP, which she did in 2017.

On Sunday, Fowles and the Lynx host the Sky in a one-game playoff. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET with the game set to air on ESPN2.

