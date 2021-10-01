October 1, 2021
Diana Taurasi Notches Career-High Eight Threes in Rout vs Aces

Author:

Diana Taurasi only took 13 shots in the Mercury's 117-91 rout of the Aces Thursday night.

No matter who was guarding her, the 10-time All-Star was in the zone, knocking down a career-high eight three pointers off 10-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Taurasi, who recently returned from an ankle injury, finished with 37 points, six rebounds and one assist in the Game 2 semifinal victory.

Taurasi, who scored 17 of her 37 points in the first half, finished the game one three pointer shy (9) and five points away from eclipsing WNBA playoff records for long range jumpers and points in a playoff game. 

Her 37 points was the most by any player that shot at least 75% from the field in WNBA playoff history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Taurasi's eight three pointers were the second most in a playoff game in WNBA history behind Kristi Toliver's nine made three pointers. 

The Mercury, which scored 68 points in the first half and set a WNBA record for most points in a half for a playoff game, finished the game shooting 60.6% off 40-of-66 shooting from the floor.

From an advanced shooting perspective, the Mercury scored 136.7 points per 100 possessions, the second-best offensive rating ever in a WNBA playoff game according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

The best offensive rating per 100 possessions dates back to 2002 with New York against Washington and the Liberty recorded 139.1 points per 100 possessions. Four other Mercury players—Kia Nurse (11), Brittney Griner (25), Skylar Diggins-Smith (17), and Shey Peddy (11)—finished in double figures in the contest.

The series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Sunday.

