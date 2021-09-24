Mercury's Taurasi Ruled Out vs. Liberty in WNBA Playoffs

Mercury star Diana Taurasi has been ruled out for the first round WNBA playoff game against the Liberty on Thursday.

The 39-year-old was originally listed as questionable due to a lingering left ankle sprain, which sidelined her during the team's final four games of the regular season. She's averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Taurasi was the first WNBA player to score 9,000 career points in June and went on to win gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

