October 1, 2021
WNBA
Diana Taurasi Shows True GOATs Don't Age: Unchecked
We constantly give credit to Tom Brady and LeBron James for what they are doing at their age, but when mentioning GOATs, let’s not forget Diana Taurasi.

Because in picking up another big playoff win, she once again proved no one has ever done it better. While showing she is still at times capable of balling at the highest level in the W.

Not only is Taurasi 39-years-old but she also is playing hurt. However, one wouldn’t know she has a bad ankle because, despite her veteran status she looked fresh as can be in putting on one of the baddest performances the WNBA has ever seen...coming up Aces in a Phoenix Mercury win over Las Vegas.

Sure Taurasi set her own career playoff-high with 37 points, but she also did so on only 13 field goal attempts. I suppose it always helps when you hit eight threes. In doing so she became the oldest player in league history to record 30 points in any game and Taurasi also recorded the most points by any player to shoot over 75% from the field in the playoffs. Of course, she was already the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, by a wide margin.

Taurasi has always been my favorite player to watch given both the flair and effectiveness of her game, and we should all appreciate that we still get to do so.

Because in putting on yet another iconic display in her 17th season, Diana Taurasi showed us all that true GOATs don’t age.

