Sky Re-Sign Allie Quigley in Effort to Repeat as Champions

The Sky re-signed guard Allie Quigley, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Quigley, a three-time All-Star and Chicago's all-time leading scorer, is returning on a one-year deal, according to Just Women's Sports' Rachel Galligan.

The Sky announced Thursday that it also re-signed Quigley's wife and longtime WNBA teammate Courtney Vandersloot. Vandersloot's one-year deal had previously been reported. 

“We are incredibly happy to announce the signatures of Allie and Sloot—we don’t take these moments for granted,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said in a statement. “This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better. Both Allie and Sloot have done so much for our team and for the city to arrive at the level at this level, and it speaks so much about their character and talent.”

Quigley will be appearing in her 10th season with the Sky and 14th in the WNBA. A two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, Quigley said she “can’t wait to get back to that feeling with our fans.”

Chicago defeated Phoenix 3–1 in last year's Finals to claim the franchise's first-ever championship.

In addition to retaining Vandersloot, Quigley and Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, the Sky signed former Mystics forward Emma Meesseman this offseason. Guard Julie Allemand was also acquired in a three-team deal with Phoenix.

