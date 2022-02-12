The Sky are re-signing point guard Courtney Vandersloot on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel.

The agreement means Vandersloot will be playing in her 12th WNBA season with Chicago in 2022. The Sky originally drafted her with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Gonzaga.

Vandersloot was a key piece in the Sky winning the WNBA championship last season, the first championship for both Vandersloot and the Sky organization.

In the WNBA Finals vs. Phoenix, Vandersloot averaged 11.5 points and 12.5 assists in a 3–1 series victory.

Since 2011, Vandersloot has been a mainstay in the Sky’s rotation. In her 12 years with Chicago, she has played in 327 total games, starting 296 of them, including all 32 games last year.

For her career, Vandersloot is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 assists per game. Just two years ago in 2020, she averaged a double double with a career high 13.6 points and 10 assists per game.

