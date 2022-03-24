Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
WNBA

Elena Delle Donne Named Co-Chair of President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition

Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne was named the co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition along with chef José Andrés on Wednesday.

The council was originally established by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

The mission statement listed on the website says the council is “a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.”

The two-time WNBA MVP was honored to be named a co-chair of this council. Delle Donne took to Twitter to share the announcement.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Completely honored by this appointment, especially to co-chair this committee alongside someone as generous, kind, and talented as Chef José Andrés,” Delle Donne wrote. “Thank you @POTUS! I look forward to building awareness around the best ways to take care of our minds and bodies.”

The Mystics additionally congratulated Delle Donne on her achievement. D

Delle Donne, 32, is a two-time MVP and six-time All-Star. She won the WNBA Finals with the Mystics in 2019. 

More WNBA Coverage

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

conor-mcgregor-irish-flag
MMA

Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested for Dangerous Driving

The UFC fighter was taken to a local Dublin police station following the alleged traffic violations.

By Madison Williams
Saint Peter's Shaheen Holloway talks to his players on the sideline.
Extra Mustard

Saint Peter’s Roasts Jay Bilas for Sweet 16 Re-Seed Rankings

The Peacocks twitter account responded to the ESPN analyst putting them last in his updated rankings.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chiefs star Tyreek Hill points.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Tyreek Hill Traded to Dolphins

In another blockbuster NFL trade, both Hill and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will see their fantasy stock drop.

By Michael Fabiano
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
USATSI_14020948
MMA

Blaydes Not Concerned About Title Shots Entering Clash With Daukaus

'I don't have mental energy to spend on unknowns,' Blaydes says.

By John Morgan, The Underground
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill Thanks Chiefs Fans Following Trade

“Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”

By Madison Williams
Colin Kaepernick
Play
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Trains With Seahawks WR Aaron Fuller

The former San Francisco quarterback made some on-target throws on Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Kyrie Irving dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Report: Irving, Unvaccinated Yankees Could Play At Home Soon

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering lifting New York City’s vaccine mandate on Thursday.

By Daniel Chavkin