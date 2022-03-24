Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne was named the co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition along with chef José Andrés on Wednesday.

The council was originally established by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

The mission statement listed on the website says the council is “a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.”

The two-time WNBA MVP was honored to be named a co-chair of this council. Delle Donne took to Twitter to share the announcement.

“Completely honored by this appointment, especially to co-chair this committee alongside someone as generous, kind, and talented as Chef José Andrés,” Delle Donne wrote. “Thank you @POTUS! I look forward to building awareness around the best ways to take care of our minds and bodies.”

The Mystics additionally congratulated Delle Donne on her achievement.

Delle Donne, 32, is a two-time MVP and six-time All-Star. She won the WNBA Finals with the Mystics in 2019.

