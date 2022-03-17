Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
WNBA
Brittney Griner's Luggage Searched in Newly Released Footage
Brittney Griner's Luggage Searched in Newly Released Footage

Report: Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended to May 19

Brittney Griner’s Russian detention has been extended to May 19, according to Russian news agency TASS. The Mercury center has been in Russian detention since February when the Russian Federal Customs Service said it found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

“The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of U.S. citizen Griner’s detention until May 19,” TASS quoted the court as saying.

Hashish oil is a more concentrated form of marijuana, and is commonly consumed in vape form. The “large-scale transportation of drugs,” according The New York Times, carries a hefty punishment if charges are handed down in Russia.

The crime carries a possible sentence of five to 10 years in prison, the customs service said according to ESPN. Griner has had very little contact with the outside world and the few times she’s been seen publicly were when Russian State TV released a photo of Griner and a video of customs going through her baggage surfaced.

Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of Public Monitoring Commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, told TASS that Griner’s only complaint was that the beds are too short for her. The Mercury have the  seven-time All Star registered at 6’9”. Kalugina added that Griner is sharing a cell with two other women with no previous convictions.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite her February detainment, news of Griner being arrested didn’t become public until early March well after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and when sanctions were already underway against the country. It’s even been questioned if the charges against her are legitimate or if she was targeted for being a high profile American athlete. Daniel Fried, the former U.S. ambassador to Poland under President Bill Clinton, doesn’t think it’s beneath Russia to detain an American unjustly. 

“I can’t say definitively she didn’t [do the crime], but the first thought I had when I read about [the arrest] is this sounds like [the Russians] taking an American hostage,” said the assistant secretary of state for Europe under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they would do that—plant drugs and grab her. The American embassy and the U.S. government has been aware of the possibility of the Russians using Americans in Moscow as bargaining chips.

“It would be just like the Russians to do this—pick somebody, make a case. Unless there is actual evidence [implicating Griner], which would frankly surprise me, I would regard this as a political case, and I feel badly for this person who is caught up in it.”

Griner, who plays for the Russian basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, was on her way of the country when her bag was searched.

More Brittney Griner Coverage: 

Breaking
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Saints Reportedly Meet With Deshaun Watson for Second Time

The Texans quarterback still faces legal trouble in the form of 22 active civil lawsuits, but trade rumors are heating up.

By Madeline Coleman
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews
Play
Extra Mustard

Erin Andrews Cries During Podcast Regarding Buck and Aikman Move

The sideline reporter worked with the Fox duo for 10 seasons.

By Madison Williams
Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans, Browns No Longer Discussing Deshaun Watson Trade

The Falcons, Saints and Panthers are reportedly still in the running to acquire the quarterback.

By Jelani Scott
Jon Rothstein
Play
Extra Mustard

This Is March and One of College Basketball’s Top Insiders Was Stuck on a Plane

Jon Rothstein tweets through panic of nearly missing the start of the NCAA tournament.

By Jimmy Traina
Cole Beasley with a helmet off for the Bills.
Play
NFL

Bills Officially Release Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

After giving the wide receiver a chance to seek a trade, Buffalo ultimately cut him after three seasons.

By Daniel Chavkin
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin
Play
College Basketball

UCLA, Mick Cronin Agree to Six-Year Extension

The Bruins coach led the team to their first Final Four since 2008 last season.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry of the Warriors
Play
NBA

Report: Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Ligament in Foot

Golden State’s star could be out of the lineup for extended time.

By Michael Shapiro
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction.
Play
College Football

Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Others off to Fast Recruiting Start to 2023 Cycle

Ahead of the spring commitment boom, select programs are hot out of the gates in the class of 2023

By John Garcia Jr.