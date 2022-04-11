Just over a week after the women’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the stage for the WNBA draft is set. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be in-person as the sports world slowly but surely returns to some sense of normalcy.

The draft is scheduled to start Monday at 7 p.m. ET and is being held in New York City with the broadcast coming on ESPN in the U.S. and TSN4 in Canada. This will also be WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s first draft. She became the association’s first commissioner in 2019 and will have the pleasure to call the names of some of the best young basketball players in the world.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin are expected be some of the first names off the board. South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson significantly raised her stock during March Madness after her team won it all — defeating UConn in the national championship game — so don’t be surprised if she is selected in the top 10 as well.

Atlanta has the No. 1 pick after trading the No. 3 and No. 14 picks to Washington. Tune in on ESPN at 7 p.m. to see who they thought was worth the deal.

More WNBA Coverage:

• Shakira Austin Bet on Herself. And Now It’s Paying Off.

• Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft

• Five Things to Know About the 2022 WNBA Draft