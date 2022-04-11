Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
WNBA
Sue Bird Credits Fans for Aiding in Decision to Return for 19th Season With Seattle Storm
Sue Bird Credits Fans for Aiding in Decision to Return for 19th Season With Seattle Storm

What Time is the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday Night?

Just over a week after the women’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the stage for the WNBA draft is set. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be in-person as the sports world slowly but surely returns to some sense of normalcy. 

The draft is scheduled to start Monday at 7 p.m. ET and is being held in New York City with the broadcast coming on ESPN in the U.S. and TSN4 in Canada. This will also be WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s first draft. She became the association’s first commissioner in 2019 and will have the pleasure to call the names of some of the best young basketball players in the world. 

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin are expected be some of the first names off the board. South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson significantly raised her stock during March Madness after her team won it all — defeating UConn in the national championship game — so don’t be surprised if she is selected in the top 10 as well.

Atlanta has the No. 1 pick after trading the No. 3 and No. 14 picks to Washington. Tune in on ESPN at 7 p.m. to see who they thought was worth the deal. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More WNBA Coverage: 

• Shakira Austin Bet on Herself. And Now It’s Paying Off.
• Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft
• Five Things to Know About the 2022 WNBA Draft

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

frank vogel
Play
NBA

Lakers Officially Part Ways With Frank Vogel After Three Seasons

Vogel guided the team to the 2020 NBA championship in his first season with Los Angeles.

By Nick Selbe
Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) have a laugh at Rogers Centre.
Play
Betting

MLB Monday Bets: Plus Money on Blue Jays, Padres and Mariners

Three underdogs are Monday night best bets, including Blue Jays in the Bronx.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Courtesy Bellator
MMA

Vadim Nemkov Discusses Representing Russia at Bellator 277

The Russian-born light heavyweight champ has maintained focus entering Friday's title defense despite Russia's war.

By Justin Barrasso
washington nationals
MLB

Lerner Family to Reportedly Pursue Selling the Nationals

Mark Lerner, whose father purchased the Nationals in 2006, has begun exploring the possibility of selling the team.

By Nick Selbe
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Play
NBA

All of Your NBA MVP Takes Are Wrong

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and the annual debate over the league's top individual honor.

By Howard Beck
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Blames Injuries for Lakers’ Big Three Woes

Westbrook was the only one of the three star players who didn’t miss significant time this past season.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former NFL football player Michael Sam walks the red carpet for the Maxim Party on Treasure Island.
NFL

Michael Sam Joins Barcelona Dragons as D-Line Coach

The former NFL defensive lineman became the first openly-gay player to be drafted in 2014.

By Mike McDaniel
lebron vogel
Play
NBA

LeBron James Says He Has ’Nothing But Respect’ for Frank Vogel

The Lakers fired Vogel following a disappointing 33-49 season.

By Nick Selbe