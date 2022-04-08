Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft

It was a busy offseason in the WNBA. Some teams (inserts Phoenix) made significant splashes in acquiring Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles while other teams could find their next franchise player in Monday’s WNBA draft. Before the big day, let’s run through what each team needs before the 2022 season begins.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream traded their third and 14th picks to Washington for the top selection in the WNBA draft as the start of what new Atlanta general manager Dan Padover refers to as the “earliest phase of a build” that he has been part of. With Padover and first-year head coach Tanisha Wright, the Dream are looking to draft players who fit into the direction the franchise is moving toward. Atlanta acquired Kia Vaughn from the Mercury and Erica Wheeler—sending Chennedy Carter to the Sparks—and Nia Coffey from Los Angeles during the offseason, and it also brought back Monique Billings, Jaylyn Agnew and Aari McDonald. Adding a dynamic star like Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, who can score on all three levels, defend and has WNBA athleticism, or Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith—who elevated her scoring capabilities and skill set last season—are worth moving up the draft board to acquire. NC State’s Elissa Cunane or UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa could be potential options of forwards who can score and impact a game when the Dream pick again at No. 15.

The last time Atlanta had the No. 1 pick in the draft was in 2009 when the Dream selected Angel McCoughtry, who ended up on the league’s 25 greatest players list last season. If history has any way of repeating itself, Atlanta’s pick Monday could be monumental for the future of the franchise.

Indiana Fever

In the last five seasons, Indiana has a combined 40–116 record and has won just 12 games over the last two. New interim GM Linn Dunn—who coached Indiana for seven seasons and brought its only championship in 2012—plans to restore the team from a long-term approach. However, Dunn and third-year coach Marianne Stanley will do so without former guard Julie Allemand, who was traded to the Sky, and Teaira McCowan, who was traded to the Wings and was one of five players to average at least 11 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

Dunn emphasized the idea of playing more up-tempo, saying the team would “defend, run, rebound and hit three-point shots.” With seven picks, including four first-round selections in this year’s draft, the Fever could use a versatile forward or center who can score at different levels, rebound efficiently, protect the rim and run the floor. Adding another talented guard also would not hurt to pair up with Kelsey Mitchell, Victoria Vivians and Bria Hartley, who was acquired in the offseason. Smith, FGCU’s Kierstan Bell, Oregon's Nyara Sabally have been linked to Indiana in various mock drafts as well as Tennessee’s Rae Burrell, South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson and Nelson-Ododa.

Washington Mystics

The Mystics have two draft selections as they try to contend in the Eastern Conference again. Washington lost Emma Meesseman to Chicago and 2021 league-leading scorer Tina Charles to Phoenix. But two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne (played just three games last season due to a back injury) and Alysha Clark (missed last season with a foot injury) are expected to be back, which are major contributions. Coach Mike Thibault liked all three of the projected top prospects in Howard, Smith and Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, despite moving down in selection. However, he does not expect the players drafted will earn a lot of minutes in a team rotation that includes Delle Donne, Clark, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Elizabeth Williams, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins. The three-time Coach of the Year has a knack for making good decisions. If Howard and Smith are gone in the first and second picks, drafting Austin—who is from Virginia and has Maryland roots—provides Washington with another talented player with the ability to continue to elevate her game. Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, a defensive guru at point guard, could also be a potential asset for Washington at No. 14 if available.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks had a very solid offseason. Despite losing Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler in free agency, Los Angeles added some much-needed depth while also getting one of the biggest free agents in former Aces center Liz Cambage. The Sparks also added Carter, who gets a fresh start and provides scoring capabilities, something L.A. was missing last season. Carter will have Jordin Canada, who came over from Seattle, as well as Kristi Tolliver to lean on for veteran leadership.

Considering all of these changes, the Sparks could still use more help in scoring from the perimeter with a versatile wing player who can stretch the floor. The acquisition of Katie Lou Samuelson from Seattle helps with perimeter play, but they have four selections in Monday’s draft. Landing a player like Bell, Burrell or UConn’s Evina Westbrook or Michigan State’s Nia Clouden—although undersized—can create shots and has great quickness. Stanford’s Lexie Hull and Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj could make for solid second-round choices if still available.

New York Liberty

The Liberty’s biggest offseason move came in acquiring center Stefanie Dolson, who played a critical part in the Sky’s championship run. Dolson provides New York with depth at the post position as well as the re-signing of guard Rebecca Allen, who led the Liberty in steals and blocks per game as well as led all WNBA guards in blocks per game. New York could be in for bigger offseason moves after next season when Seattle’s Breanna Stewart—who spoke with the Liberty this offseason—becomes a free agent. But with New York and its core of young stars—2021 WNBA All-Star Betnijah Laney, ’19 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, ’21 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere and ’20 No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu—under first-year Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, New York looks good on paper. Adding another guard with its No. 29 pick in the draft would help.

Dallas Wings

Aside from signing 2021 All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale to a supermax contract extension, the Wings added McCowan at center in a trade with the Fever. McCowan, who has not reached the peak of her skill set in the WNBA, gives Dallas a much stronger, aggressive presence in the post. However, more than anything, Dallas still has a crowded roster of 16 players and three draft picks (Nos. 7, 30 and 31). Wings coach Vickie Johnson has a lot of young talent on the roster in last year’s first-round picks Charlie Collier, Awak Kuier and Chelsea Dungee, along with veterans Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally and Allisha Gray. Dallas could use more depth and length from the wing and selecting Burrell or Bell at No. 7 would be good options if available. Longhorns Joanne Allen-Taylor, NC State’s Kayla Jones or South Dakota’s Chloe Bibby could be good options for the Wings in their later picks.

Seattle Storm

After what many thought was Sue Bird’s last season in 2021, the 12-time All-Star decided to come back for one more year, which aided in Stewart—who was a free agent—in sticking around as well. Add in that three-time All-Star Jewell Loyd returned after being “cored,” the Storm’s Big Three remains in place.

Beyond the stars, things become shaky going into next season and the future of the team going forward. Gabby Williams replaces Samuleson to provide more versatility on the court, Briann January brings veteran leadership from Indiana and Phoenix at the guard position, as does the signing of 2016 Sixth Woman of the Year and Champion Jantel Lavender at forward. There is also center Ezi Magbegor, who showed flashes of brilliance last season. Seattle has four picks in the draft, which includes three second-round selections and a third-round pick. While the veteran leadership helps at guard and forward, adding promising young stars at the positions would boost depth. LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey, Clouden, Hull or Cubaj are all names to watch for Seattle in the draft.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx were not in need of making major changes during the offseason. Re-signing Sylvia Fowles for her final year and adding Angel McCoughtry to boost the offense were good moves. The re-signing of Layshia Clarendon also was key in keeping balance and team chemistry, particularly from the guard position. McCoughtry will become important in the rotation with Naphessa Collier expecting her first child next month. Minnesota is primed to be a top-five team in the league this season with the idea of competing for a title in Fowles’s last season. The Lynx have four picks in the draft: No. 8 in first round, two second-round selections and a third-round pick. A name consistently associated with them is power forward Sika Kone, a 19-year-old forward from Mali who is currently dealing with a knee injury. While Kone has shown flashes of dominance, getting to watch and learn from Fowles could be beneficial. As far as other selections, keep an eye on UConn’s Christyn Williams, Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson and Reka Dombai out of Hungary.

Las Vegas Aces

First-year coach Becky Hammon inherits a talented Aces squad going into the 2022 season, despite losing Cambage in free agency. Three-time All-Star A’ja Wilson has become the franchise’s star player after earning a new contract, and Las Vegas re-signed Riquna Williams and Kiah Stokes—key players for depth in the post—who were both unrestricted free agents. Add in players like a promising Jackie Young, four-time All-Star Chelsea Gray, two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby and the reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Kelsey Plum, the Aces are stacked for what should be a successful Year 1 for Hammon. However, with three picks in the draft including a first rounder at No. 11, Las Vegas could use a boost to their frontcourt with the departure of Cambage. Cunane or Louisville’s Emily Engstler could be potential solid picks. South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven and Clemson guard Delicia Washington are also names to watch for later in the draft for the Aces.

Connecticut Sun

Barring health works in favor for the Sun, this team made all the right decisions in the offseason. Reigning MVP Jonquel Jones signed a multiyear deal after an incredible 2021 campaign. The loss of Briann January is made up for with the signing of All-Star guard Courtney Williams, who previously played in Connecticut from ’16 to ’19 and can help establish more team chemistry. The dominance of DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas—who returned from injury last season—and veteran guard Jasmine Thomas to go with Jones was what coach Curt Miller hoped would lead to a Sun title last season. Plus, having the ’21 Most Improved Player in Brionna Jones should put the them as an early contender for a championship. Watch for Connecticut to posssibily add another guard with someone like UConn’s Williams at No. 12, and Maryland’s Katie Benzan or Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed in the later rounds.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury are all in on competing for a championship this season. Diana Taurasi enters the last year of her current contract, but with signature signings in this year’s free agency of Diamond DeShields, a prolific scorer in Tina Charles and the return of Sophie Cunningham—who delivered in some big moments last postseason—Phoenix has the key pieces to make another run for a title. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard has talent and versatility on the roster. None of this, however, overshadows everything concerning Brittney Griner, who remains in Russia after being taken into custody on apparent drug charges in February. News of her arrest didn’t become public until March, well after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and many of the details surrounding her situation are unclear.

With Griner’s status up in the air for now, Phoenix has two third-round picks in the draft and selecting a forward could be added cushion to a talented roster. Players on the radar for Phoenix include Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Delaware forward Jasmine Dickey, Baylor’s Queen Egbo and NC State’s Jones.

Chicago Sky

Despite losing Dolson and DeShields in free agency, Chicago GM and coach James Wade was able to acquire 2019 Finals MVP Emma Messeman and ’20 All-Rookie selection Julie Allemand. Both players will provide depth and boost the Sky’s offense in replace of what they lost in Dolson (defense and strong play in the pick-and-roll system) and DeShields. Wade also managed to re-sign Kahleah Cooper, 12-year veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot and the team’s all-time leading scorer Allie Quigley this offseason. Add in Candace Parker and a plethora of players competing for the team’s final roster spots, the Sky have positioned themselves for a repeat WNBA title.