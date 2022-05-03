Brittney Griner to Be Honored by All WNBA Teams This Season, Per Report

The WNBA plans to honor Brittney Griner with a special season-long tribute as the Mercury center continues her battle to return to the United States, according to a report from ESPN.

The league is expected to introduce a floor decal, which will be used by all 12 teams, featuring the seven-time All-Star’s initials along with her number (No. 42) ahead of the start of the 2022 season on Friday. The 31-year-old has been detained in Russia since February after customs officials reportedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Monday’s news comes nearly two months after Russian media reported Griner’s detention had been extended until May 19. The latest updates concerning her release came on April 27, when a U.S. State Department spokesman told reporters Griner’s return remains a “top priority” following the release of ex-Marine Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with Russia.

It remains unknown when she will be allowed to return to the United States.

Griner’s absence leaves a major gap in production for Phoenix as the club looks to build upon last season’s WNBA Finals appearance, its first since 2014. The Mercury, who fell to the Sky in four games in October, open the season at home against the Aces Friday night.

Griner, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, led the way alongside Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in 2021, turning in an MVP-caliber campaign in the process. She finished the season second in scoring (20.5 PPG), sixth in rebounds (9.5) and first in blocks (1.9) while coming in second place in MVP voting.

