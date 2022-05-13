Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government

Brittney Griner’s Pretrial Detention in Russia Has Been Extended

MOSCOW (AP)—The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Mariners George Kirby
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

If these players are available in your fantasy baseball league, they can add value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Play
NBA

Celtics-Bucks Is an Instant Classic

Stan Van Gundy talks Boston vs. Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum ahead of Game 6.

By Michael Pina
dCOVfunohtani_H
Play
MLB

Hitter, Pitcher, Prankster: Shohei Ohtani Is a Triple Threat

The reigning AL MVP is perhaps the most talented player in MLB history. He’s also pretty funny.

By Stephanie Apstein
Luka Doncic
Play
NBA

Luka Doncic, Mavericks Find Winning Formula Against Suns

Can Dallas really upset Phoenix? Breaking down how Jason Kidd's small-ball approach has the team on the verge of advancing to the conference finals.

By Michael Shapiro
Rams QB Matthew Stafford
Play
NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Record Predictions for Every Team

Rams Have the Toughest Schedule While the Cowboys Have the Easiest Slate

By FanNation Contributors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts to a call by referee Zach Zarba (15) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami.
Play
NBA

The 76ers’ James Harden Experiment Has Reached a Head

After The Beard flopped when it mattered most, Philly must decide whether to push forward with Harden’s partnership with Joel Embiid or move on.

By Chris Mannix
May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard James Harden (1) talk during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Embiid Says Harden Isn’t the Same As When He Was in Houston

The 76ers star big man said that Harden has taken on more of a role as a facilitator.

By Wilton Jackson
St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (1) gets ready before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
NHL

Goalie Scores From Other Side of Rink in Calder Cup Playoff Game

Joel Hofer did what most goaltenders can only dream of.

By Wilton Jackson