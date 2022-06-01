Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Diana Taurasi Ejected After Arguing No-Call During Mercury vs. Sky

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was ejected for a no-call in the second quarter of the Mercury-Sky basketball game on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.

With just under four minutes to play before halftime, Taurasi attempted a jumper in the paint while taking some contact from Sky’s Candace Parker. When the referee, Jenna Reneau, did not call the foul on Parker, Taurasi immediately became upset.

After the referee blew the whistle for a technical on Taurasi for her behavior on the court, the three-time WNBA champion followed behind the referee and continued talking aggressively.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Renee then ejected Taurasi from the game. The 10-time WNBA All-Star ended her night with five points on 2-of-6 shooting, two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes of action. Taurasi now has four technical fouls in the 2022 season.

Phoenix, who was trailing 31-21 in the final minutes of the second quarter, went into halftime trailing Chicago, 35-28.

The Mercury entered Tuesday’s game riding a five-game losing streak. Currently, Phoenix (2-6) sits near the bottom of the league’s standings ahead of the Lynx (2-7) and the Liberty (1-7). 

More WNBA Coverage: 

Breaking
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky

YOU MAY LIKE

Gervonta Davis beats Rolando Romero
NBA

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Need Each Other

“Tank” Davis’s sixth-round knockout of Rolando Romero on Saturday won’t do much for his legacy. A matchup against fellow upstart Ryan Garcia would.

By Chris Mannix
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24.
NFL

Partner of Mark Rypien Sues Former NFL QB for Alleged Abuse

Danielle Wade noted in the lawsuit that she feared leaving him due to her responsibilities as well as feeling trapped in the relationship.

By Daniela Perez
Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB).
Tennis

Nadal Topples Djokovic in Four-Set Thriller at French Open

The clay court maestro inched closer to capturing his 22nd major as he advanced to the French Open semifinal.

By Madison Williams
Minnesota Twins starting ptitcher Smeltzer (31) pitches in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers
MLB

Look: ‘Worst’ Strike Call Of MLB Season Goes Viral Tuesday

Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer’s 90 mph pitch appeared to go quite a bit below Eric Haase’s knees, but was still called a strike.

By Madison Williams
Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces New, 23rd Active Lawsuit Detailing Assault

Another woman, a licensed cosmetologist, has come forward and detailed graphic accounts during massage therapy sessions with the Browns QB.

By Madeline Coleman
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Police Confirm Jeff Gladney’s Girlfriend Died In Monday’s Crash

Andrea Mercedes Palacios, 26, also died in the car accident early Monday morning.

By Wilton Jackson
Kyle Trasking at the line of scrimmage during practice for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Kyle Trask Reacts to Tom Brady’s Decision to Return

He didn’t attempt a single pass as a rookie and will likely be in the same spot with Brady back for the Buccaneers this year.

By Joseph Salvador
max strus
NBA

Heat’s Max Strus Comments on Overturned Three-Pointer in Game 7

“Hopefully I don’t get fined. I’m not happy about it.”

By Nick Selbe