Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was ejected for a no-call in the second quarter of the Mercury-Sky basketball game on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.

With just under four minutes to play before halftime, Taurasi attempted a jumper in the paint while taking some contact from Sky’s Candace Parker. When the referee, Jenna Reneau, did not call the foul on Parker, Taurasi immediately became upset.

After the referee blew the whistle for a technical on Taurasi for her behavior on the court, the three-time WNBA champion followed behind the referee and continued talking aggressively.

Renee then ejected Taurasi from the game. The 10-time WNBA All-Star ended her night with five points on 2-of-6 shooting, two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes of action. Taurasi now has four technical fouls in the 2022 season.

Phoenix, who was trailing 31-21 in the final minutes of the second quarter, went into halftime trailing Chicago, 35-28.

The Mercury entered Tuesday’s game riding a five-game losing streak. Currently, Phoenix (2-6) sits near the bottom of the league’s standings ahead of the Lynx (2-7) and the Liberty (1-7).

