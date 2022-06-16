Sue Bird Announces She Will Retire After This Season

Storm star Sue Bird has announced the 2022 season will be the last of her illustrious WNBA career.

Bird, 41, shared on Twitter Thursday her intention to retire at the end of the season in a post alongside a current photo and one from her early playing days as a child. The legendary guard has spent her entire 21-year career with Seattle and is currently in her 19th season, having played in 10 games for the 9–5 Storm; Bird is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 assists in 27 minutes per game.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird said. “I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first #TheFinalYear.”

Widely hailed as one of the best players in the history of the WNBA, Bird has remained one of the top players in the sport for nearly two decades. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2002 following a decorated career at UConn.

