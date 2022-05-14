Sue Bird Is a Picture of Strength in Her SI Swimsuit Issue 2022 Debut

Bird is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the court.

The 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be released on Monday, May 16, and there are quite a few fresh faces this year, including women of the WNBA. One of these newcomers is Sue Bird, an American-Israeli basketball player. With four WNBA championships, two NCAA championships, four FIBA World Cups, and five Olympic gold medals under her belt, she's nothing short of a legend.

And while she plays for the Seattle Storm, she's about to take the world by storm with her SI Swim debut! She shared a photo on Instagram of herself and fellow SI Swim 2022 models Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, Didi Richards and T’ea Cooper to announce the news. Captioned simply with two “sweating” emojis, it’s clear that posing for these photos was a step out of her comfort zone. But she totally killed it!

Fitness is obviously a huge priority for Bird both on and off the court. All of these beautiful athletes are so inspiring, and they're the definition of strength and confidence.

And while Bird definitely rocked her first time being photographed for a magazine wearing a swimsuit, her cool, casual style also has people talking.

"Sock it to me." We love it! Be sure to check out Sue Bird's big debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's new 2022 issue.

