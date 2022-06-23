Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Knee Injury

Lynx star Sylvia Fowles has been cleared for a return to action after missing the last five games with a cartilage injury in her right knee, the team announced.

The 36-year-old, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Liberty on June 7, will be available to play in Thursday night’s home game against the Mercury. The veteran center is currently averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12 starts this season.

Fowles was voted to her eighth All-Star game Wednesday and named one of 10 starters for the WNBA’s marquee event on July 10. The 15-year vet was also named a co-captain alongside Las Vegas’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle’s Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As the WNBA legend prepares to continue what will likely be her last season, Fowles rejoins Minnesota amid a difficult campaign. Currently, the Lynx (4–13) sit in last place in the Western Conference and are just two days removed from snapping a five-game losing streak that began against New York over two weeks ago.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
Minnesota Lynx
Minnesota Lynx

YOU MAY LIKE

Arch Manning
Play
College Football

What Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future

The most hyped quarterback recruit of the modern era brings added pressure for the Longhorns to land additional top talent in the 2023 class and beyond.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Josh Allen Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The star quarterback says he loved watching Austin’s highlights on YouTube as a kid.

By Joseph Salvador
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound.
Play
NBA

Dejounte Murray Reacts to Trade Rumors Before NBA Draft

The Spurs guard continues to confuse fans on Twitter by adding to the trade conversation.

By Madison Williams
A Title IX 50th anniversary banner hangs at the Men's Basketball Final Four in New Orleans.
Play
College

Biden Admin Plans to Give LGBTQ+ Students Enhanced Title IX Protections

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the law's passage.

By Associated Press
Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder reacts before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Will Daniel Snyder EDaniel Snyder: Vote to Expel? Pressure to Resign? Or Absolutely Nothing?ver Get Pushed Out?

The Washington Commanders owner is facing serious allegations and mounting pressure from Congress. Will he give up his team?

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24)
Play
Extra Mustard

Shareef O’Neal Says He Disagreed With Dad on NBA Draft Decision

Shaq apparently wanted his son to stay in school for his senior year instead of declaring for the draft.

By Madison Williams
larry bird
Play
NBA

Former Pacers Executive Details Team Not Drafting Larry Bird

Indiana’s front office was split when it came to what to do with its first-round pick in 1978 and ultimately made a big mistake.

By Nick Selbe
arch-manning-decision
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Is Carving Out His Own Path With Texas Commitment

The scion of the U.S.’s QB dynasty made his decision without any fanfare, and without the influence of family ties.

By Pat Forde