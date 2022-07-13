Skip to main content
WNBA
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed

Powers Scores 35, Lynx Top Mercury in Double Overtime Win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers had career highs of 35 points and 12 rebounds, Rachel Banham added season highs of 25 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 118-107 in two overtimes on Tuesday night.

Kayla McBride was 9 of 9 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points for Minnesota (9-15). Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Jessica Shepard added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

McBride made two free throws to give the Lynx a 103-101 lead with 2.1 seconds left in the first overtime. After a timeout, Skylar Diggins-Smith made a driving layup to force a second OT.

Powers made a layup and Banham hit her sixth and final 3-pointer to make it 108-103 with 3:37 to play as Minnesota finally pulled away.

Sophie Cunningham scored 36 points, hit six 3-pointers and had five steals — all career highs — for Phoenix (10-15). Diggins-Smith added a season-high 32 points and 10 assists, and Diana Taurasi scored 17 points.

Taurasi, who shot 5 of 17 from behind the arc and 5 of 23 overall, drove to the basket and initiated contact with Fowles, then attempted a fadeaway as she kicked her right leg into Fowles’ midsection. No foul was called but, after Powers secured the rebound, the Lynx called a timeout with Fowles in obvious pain and 33 seconds to play.

Powers muscled her way into the lane for a layup and Banham made a free throw to give the Lynx an 89-86 lead, but Cunningham hit a second-chance 3 with 4.0 seconds left to force overtime.

Breaking
