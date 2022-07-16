Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
How Airplanes Became the WNBA’s Biggest Scandal
How Airplanes Became the WNBA’s Biggest Scandal

Lynx’s Achonwa Calls Out WNBA for Commercial Travel, Scheduling Issues

WNBA teams and players continue to have issues while flying commercial throughout the 2022 season.

On Saturday, Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa detailed her traveling “woes” through a Twitter thread. Ahead of the team’s game on Sunday afternoon in Washington D.C., their flight was canceled. This comes after the team played at home Thursday and then took an early flight to Indiana on Friday.

The 29-year-old mentioned that the staff was attempting to get the team on a new flight so they could still get there Saturday night and practice ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tipoff.

Additionally, Achonwa hinted at how this continuous flying on commercial airlines puts the players at risk for COVID-19.

Achonwa isn’t the first WNBA player this season to bring this issue to light. After Mystics guard Natasha Cloud tested positive for COVID-19 in May, she called out the WNBA about putting the players on commercial flights when the mask mandates stopped.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A day after Cloud tested positive, Storm star Breanna Stewart and some of her teammates also got COVID-19. She called out the commercial flying, too.

Flying commercial has become quite a controversy in the WNBA, especially after the mask mandate was lifted for major airlines, as Cloud noted, too. Now, WNBA players are put at risk when they board an airplane for their away games.

The league has yet to establish charter flights for all teams, like most professional sports teams have. 

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Devon Allen (USA) reacts during the 110m hurdles heats during the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
NFL

Eagles’ Allen Through to Hurdles Semifinal at World Championship

The receiver is a two-time Olympian and three time national champion in the 100-meter hurdles.

By Madison Williams18 minutes ago
yair-rodriguez-brian-ortega-ufc-on-abc-3
MMA

Ortega Injury Results in Anticlimactic Rodriguez Win

Shoulder injury brings unfortunate end to UFC on ABC 3 headliner in the opening round.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground26 minutes ago
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks with media at OTAs.
College Football

Troy Bowles, Son of Bucs Coach Todd Bowles, Commits to Georgia

The class of 2023 high school recruit will be playing linebacker for the Bulldogs.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
USAC driver Bobby East looks on from the sidelines before a race.
Racing

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Killed in Stabbing, Police Say

The former USAC Rookie of the Year was 37 years old.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
CBS broadcaster Tony Romo smiles and looks on before the AFC Championship Game between the Titans and the Chiefs.
Play
Media

Tony Romo Reacts to Troy Aikman, Joe Buck’s Huge ESPN Deals

The former Cowboys quarterback just inked a humongous contract extension himself in 2020.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center.
MMA

Oliveira, Makhachev Meet for Vacant Lightweight Title at UFC 280

Pay-per-view event takes place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground2 hours ago
James Harden stands on the Rockets court in front of a Houston logo.
Play
NBA

James Harden Shares Why He Still Considers Houston ‘Home’

The Sixers guard still has a soft spot for his former city.

By Daniel Chavkin4 hours ago
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cavaliers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving to Play in Drew League Before LeBron Saturday

The two former teammates are both poised to take the court Saturday in Los Angeles.

By Zach Koons4 hours ago