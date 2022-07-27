Skip to main content
Details of Reported Conflict Emerge After Cambage’s ‘Contract Divorce’

The Sparks announced on Tuesday that the team agreed to part ways with center Liz Cambage.

While reasons for the “contract divorce” did not officially get released, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that there were numerous conflicts that led to the mutual decision on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old signed with Los Angeles on Feb. 15 as a free agent. Cambage came with “baggage” when arriving on her new team, according to Haynes. One of those controversies included when she allegedly used a racial slur during a heated scrimmage with Nigeria prior to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics while playing for the Australian national team.

When Cambage officially joined the Sparks for the 2022 season, tensions began to rise. It started with the four-time All-Star’s selection of a jersey number. She reportedly wanted to sport No. 8, but the Sparks said she couldn’t due to the team retiring DeLisha Milton-Jones’s number. Then, she wanted No. 1; however, Amanda Zahui B. already wore the number, and it reportedly meant a lot to the forward.

Even when the Sparks approached Zahui B. about potentially changing her number, she declined. But, the Sparks did it anyway. The forward reportedly found out about her number changing on social media. On top of this, Zahui B. ended up being suspended for the 2022 season after a miscommunication about her overseas commitment. 

Additionally, Cambage reportedly had locker room troubles with some of her teammates. For example, sources told Yahoo Sports that the 30-year-old would “call out” her fellow teammates during film sessions because she thought that they didn’t pass to her enough. The teammates would explain why, but tensions continued to grow.

Most recently, the center was involved in drama during the Sparks’ Saturday game vs. her former team, the Aces. Cambage reportedly complained on the court because, once again, she didn’t think her teammates were passing her the ball enough.

In the game, her Sparks teammates then found ways to give her the ball even when it wasn’t included in the plays just to satisfy her. The Sparks then lost 84–66, causing Cambage to leave the locker room early.

“I can’t do this anymore. Best of luck to you guys,” Cambage said while leaving the locker room, per Yahoo Sports.

It ended up being her final game in a Sparks uniform, so her words remain true. It’s unknown what’s next for Cambage following the “contract divorce.”

