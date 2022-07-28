Brittney Griner’s Trial in Russia Expected to End Next Week, per Report

Brittney Griner’s drug trial in Russia is nearing its end, with an expected final day of next Froday, according to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn. At that time, she is expected to receiver her verdict at sentencing.

Griner testified on Wednesday that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said, and that she was instructed to sign documents without being provided an explanation. That revelation could be a part of a larger defense strategy to get evidence that’s being used against her ruled inadmissible, lawyer Tom Firestone told ESPN.

Quinn’s update on Griner’s trial timeline comes on the same day that CNN reported the White House has made a prisoner exchange offer to Russia. The U.S. has reportedly made Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, part of the possible exchange deal, along with American Paul Whelan, who is being held by the Russian government.

A senior administration official said to CNN on Wednesday, “We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June.” They later added that it’s up to Russia “to be responsive to it, yet at the same time that does not leave us passive, as we continue to communicate the offer at very senior levels.”

Griner has been detained for more than 100 days in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. She pleaded guilty to the charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is going to speak with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and demand Griner and Whelan’s release, he said in a briefing Wednesday. Blinken added that the U.S. “put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago” to help with the release, which is the first public acknowledgment of the proposal. According to the AP, if the call takes place, it will be the first between Blinken and Lavrov since a week prior to Russia invading Ukraine in February.