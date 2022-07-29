The Russian government reportedly requested that Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in the country’s spy business, be added to the U.S. prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, according to CNN.

Earlier this month, Russian officials communicated their request to add Krasikov to the prisoner swap, in addition to Viktor Bout (a convicted arms dealer), by way of an unofficial backchannel used by the Federal Security Service in Russia known as FSB. In December, Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison after German officials convicted him of murdering former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili at a Berlin park in 2019.

However, the latest request involving Krasikov was deemed “problematic” because the former colonel remains in German custody and Russia’s request to the United States was not made formally. As a result of Russia using a backchannel, the U.S. did not observe it as a permissible counter to its original offer that was reported on Wednesday.

U.S. officials made silent probes to German officials about Krasikov, but the potential to include him in trade was never a top priority in the German government and more so considered a “status check,” a senior-level German government official told CNN.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He referred to their conversation as “frank and direct” and one in which he “pressed the Kremlin to accept the proposal” to release Griner and Whelan, per CNN.

Blinken and Lavrov's discussion comes two days after Blinken announced that the U.S. communicated its proposed deal to swap Bout for Griner and Whelan a “number of weeks ago.”

It’s reportedly likely that Russia will call for two prisoners to be released in exchange for Griner and Whelan, even if the second prisoner is not Krasikov. CNN reported that Russia would like for Bout and convicted hacker Roman Seleznev be released from the United States. Currently, Seleznev is serving a 27-year prison sentence on American soil.

While it remains to be seen whether two Russian prisoners will be released, Russia could be buying time by giving unrealistic offers until the completion of Griner’s trial.

Griner has been detained for 162 days in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. She pleaded guilty to the charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Mercury star testified in court on Wednesday, and according to the Associated Press, “a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.”

Griner stated that she did not know how the cannabis oil, which she does have a doctor’s recommendation for, ended up in her luggage; however, she explained how she quickly packed “while under great stress,” per the AP. Griner also stated that she was not offered access to lawyers or informed of her rights.