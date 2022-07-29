Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
The U.S. Has Offered a Deal to Russia Aimed at Bringing Brittney Griner Home
The U.S. Has Offered a Deal to Russia Aimed at Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Russia Wants Convicted Murderer Added to Griner Swap, per Report

The Russian government reportedly requested that Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in the country’s spy business, be added to the U.S. prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, according to CNN.

Earlier this month, Russian officials communicated their request to add Krasikov to the prisoner swap, in addition to Viktor Bout (a convicted arms dealer), by way of an unofficial backchannel used by the Federal Security Service in Russia known as FSB. In December, Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison after German officials convicted him of murdering former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili at a Berlin park in 2019.

However, the latest request involving Krasikov was deemed “problematic” because the former colonel remains in German custody and Russia’s request to the United States was not made formally. As a result of Russia using a backchannel, the U.S. did not observe it as a permissible counter to its original offer that was reported on Wednesday.

U.S. officials made silent probes to German officials about Krasikov, but the potential to include him in trade was never a top priority in the German government and more so considered a “status check,” a senior-level German government official told CNN.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He referred to their conversation as “frank and direct” and one in which he “pressed the Kremlin to accept the proposal” to release Griner and Whelan, per CNN.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Blinken and Lavrov's discussion comes two days after Blinken announced that the U.S. communicated its proposed deal to swap Bout for Griner and Whelan a “number of weeks ago.” 

It’s reportedly likely that Russia will call for two prisoners to be released in exchange for Griner and Whelan, even if the second prisoner is not Krasikov. CNN reported that Russia would like for Bout and convicted hacker Roman Seleznev be released from the United States. Currently, Seleznev is serving a 27-year prison sentence on American soil.

While it remains to be seen whether two Russian prisoners will be released, Russia could be buying time by giving unrealistic offers until the completion of Griner’s trial.

Griner has been detained for 162 days in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. She pleaded guilty to the charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Mercury star testified in court on Wednesday, and according to the Associated Press, “a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.”

Griner stated that she did not know how the cannabis oil, which she does have a doctor’s recommendation for, ended up in her luggage; however, she explained how she quickly packed “while under great stress,” per the AP. Griner also stated that she was not offered access to lawyers or informed of her rights. 

Breaking
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

Everton supporter Paul Stratton talks with manager Frank Lampard before checking into a friendly vs. Dynamo Kiev.
Extra Mustard

Everton Supporter Takes Penalty in Friendly Against Dynamo Kyiv

It was a heartwarming moment for Paul Stratton, who was honored for his help with Ukrainian refugees.

By Daniel Chavkin7 minutes ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant28 minutes ago
sue-bird-storm-predictions
Soccer

Sue Bird Becomes Minority Investor in NWSL’s Gotham FC

The WNBA legend has agreed to join the ownership group of her home state’s only professional women’s soccer team.

By Jelani Scott44 minutes ago
Duke forward Paolo Banchero warms up before a game.
NBA

Report: DWI-Related Charge Dropped Against Magic’s Paolo Banchero

The charge stemmed from a traffic incident from November with former Duke teammate Michael Savarino.

By Daniel Chavkin46 minutes ago
Generic photo of a baseball during spring training in Florida.
Play
MLB

Minor Leaguer Advocate Weighs in on Manfred’s Antitrust Exemption Letter

Harry Marino, the executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, addressed the 17-page letter submitted by the MLB commissioner.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Shohei Ohtani running the bases during a game
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Is Not Getting Traded

By Matt Martell1 hour ago
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21, 2022.
Play
MLB

Sen. Durbin Releases Statement Following Manfred’s Letter

The Majority Whip said the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing about MLB’s antitrust exemption and its impact on the minor leagues.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Amanda Nunes moves in with a hit against Julianna Pena during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC 277 Betting Preview: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes

Best bets and analysis for UFC 277, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title bout between SI Sportsbook favorite Amanda Nunes and champion Julianna Peña.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff2 hours ago