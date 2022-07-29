Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player With 30-Point Game at Age 40

At the age of 40, Taurasi is still making her presence felt on the court.

The Mercury guard notched 30 points off 7-of-18 shooting from the floor, 11-of-12 from the free throw line and 5-of-13 from beyond the arc as Phoenix earned a 90–80 road victory against the Sparks on Thursday. With the win, the three-time WNBA champion became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point game at the age of 40 or older, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Taurasi joined NBA legends Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki as the only players in NBA/WNBA history to accomplish the feat at that age.

As the race leading to the WNBA playoffs heats up, the Mercury improved to 13–16 and moved to No. 6 in the league standings after losses by the Dream and the Wings on Thursday night.

While longtime competitor Sue Bird has announced her retirement at the end of the season, Taurasi hasn’t quite shut the door on her career yet. After tonight, it’s clear that she still has more in the tank.

More WNBA Coverage: